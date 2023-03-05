EXCLUSIVE! Rajeev Sen opens up about his upcoming short film Hasrat, shares his views on doing reality shows and much more

Rajeev Sen

MUMBAI :Rajeev Sen has been in the news for his upcoming short film Hasrat.

The handsome hunk has been sharing all the latest updates from the sets of the movie.

Rajeev's short film was initially slated to release on the 27th of April. However, it got delayed and is now all set to release on YouTube on 12th May.

The actor is hoping to make a mark in the acting field with more exciting projects in future.

In a recent interaction with TellyChakkar, the actor opened up on various aspects of his personal and professional life.

1. How has life been treating you?

Life is and has been beautiful. I am someone who enjoys every moment without letting it slip by. Bad days will come, but one needs to learn to steer it the right way.

2. You have dealt with your personal setback gracefully. Will we watch you bounce back on professional level with a film or a reality show?

A setback of any sort needs to be dealt gracefully. It is important to let go of things in life which hold no purpose. I am open to TV, reality shows and OTT. It is about what suits me and what fits me best. I don't have a list of dos and don'ts, just a good script and the ability to be able to give my best to it might do wonders.

3. What next from Rajeev?

Something beautiful awaits, I am sure. For now, the short film is taking my time. It has turned out beautifully and I cannot wait for all of you to watch it. It is called Hasrat.

4. Do you think it is difficult to make it in this industry without a godfather?

It is a game of chess. Even without a Godfather, life here can be handled well. It always helps if you have someone as a support, but even without it, I don't think it is impossible.

5. What is the status of the film that you were going to make your debut with last year or so?

It is a beautiful film and I hope it sees the light of day. Such a beautiful film should not be let go. So, fingers crossed! Let's see what happens.

6. Any new announcements to follow?

Some are in the pipeline, but am superstitious and I shall make an announcement when the time is right.

7. Your take on reality shows and you being a part of any?

It depends on what comes to me at what time. I am not against it, but I shall think about it when it gets offered. For now, nothing on that front. So, let's see how life shapes up.

Here's wishing Rajeev all the very best for his upcoming short film Hasrat.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

