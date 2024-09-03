Before Shaitaan, here are times when Ajay Devgn became saviour for his on-screen daughters

MUMBAI: An actor like Ajay Devgn needs no introduction as he has given a lot to the Hindi film industry and has been loved by the audiences since his first movie ‘Phool Aur Kaante’ released. The actor has appeared in more than 100 movies and has won a lot of awards.

Ajay Devgn made his mark first as an action hero, then he entered as a romantic hero and later entered the comedy genre. We can see how it all worked so well and the actor never failed to impress the audience, be it as an actor, be it as a director or be it as a producer.

Also read - Shaitaan: Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan starrer missed on following factors

The fans of the actor always love him for the unique approach he has towards characters and stories. This time the actor can be seen once again in his latest movie ‘Shaitaan’ which also stars R Madhavan, Jyothika and Janki Bodiwala.

However, after watching this movie, we cannot help but notice how Ajay Devgn has used a unique approach to connect with the audience, especially the younger audiences. We can see Ajay Devgn playing a father, saving his daughter. However, we have seen him playing such a heroic father even in movies previously. Check it out:

Main Aisa Hi Hoon

Directed by Harry Baweja, this movie stars Ajay Devgn as an autistic single father to Gungun, played by Rucha Vaidya. The story shows how Gungun’s grandfather, Dayanath, played by Anupam Kher, comes to take the custody of his granddaughter and Neel, the autistic father, has to prove in court that he is fit to take care of his daughter. The movie takes you through a journey of emotions and the struggle of an autistic father and how he gives a strong fight to Dayanath and wins custody.

Shivaay

Shivaay was directed and produced by Ajay Devgn and he even starred as an actor in the movie. In the movie we see Gaura, a young daughter with speech impairment who finds out that her mother is alive and so she compels her father Shivaay to let her meet Olga, the mother once. So Shivaay, played by Ajay Devgn, sets on a journey to unite his daughter Gaura, played by Abigail Eames with her mother Olga, played by Erika Kaar. However, the journey takes a dark and chaotic turn when Gaura gets kidnapped by human traffickers and Shivaay sets on a mission to save his daughter at any cost.

Drishyam

Directed by Nishikant Kamat, this movie was a Hindi remake of South movie with the same title. The story of the movie shows how Vijay, a responsible father finds out that her daughter Anju, played by Ishita Dutta, has accidentally killed a boy from her school who was trying to harass her. The trouble gets deeper when they find out that the boy who was killed was the only son of Meera Deshmukh, a senior policewoman. Now in order to save his daughter Anju from going to prison, Vijay comes up with a genius plan and along with his wife Nandini, played by Shriya saran and another younger daughter Anu, played by Mrunal Jadhav, he stands strong to protect his daughter.

Drishyam 2

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, this movie was once again a Hindi remake of the South movie with the same title. In the movie we see how Vijay and his family have moved past the traumatic experiences that the family has gone through but things take an unexpected turn when Officer Tarun Ahlawat, played by Akshay Khanna enters as a trouble to Vijay and Meera Deshmukh joins him as well. This is when things get interesting as once again Vijay has to stand up to protect his daughter and the rest of the family.

After watching all of these movies, one thing is for sure, Ajay Devgn really has the grip on the audience and knows how to deliver a unique concept to the audience. The actor/director Ajay Devgn is great at showing the father-daughter bond.

Also read - Shaitaan weekend predictions: Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan starrer might see 20% growth

Which movie did you like the most? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.