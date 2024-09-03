Shaitaan weekend predictions: Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan starrer might see 20% growth

MUMBAI: Movie Shaitaan is the current talk of the town as the movie has hit the big screens on this Friday; the movie that has great names like Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Janki Bodiwala, Jyotika is directed by Vikas Bahl, the movie has been attract attention when the trailer was out and it had got a big thumbs up from the fans all over.

The movie released on big screens on this Friday yesterday and it opened to some mixed to positive response from the fans all over. The movie collected around 14.2 crore on its day 1 which was yesterday and this collection is very good for a movie of a decent scale and decent budget and that too a remake. Well these numbers have shocked the fans and the trade analyst and now we can say that the movie can have a good weekend.

Looking at the buzz and the word of mouth of the movie Shaitaan we are expecting a good 20 – 30% increase in the collection of Saturday and Sunday, which means the weekend of the movie will be very good and we can expect the weekend collection can touch 35 to 40 crores.

Definitely it was a treat to see the actors Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Janki Bodiwala and Jyotika in the movie and each of them have left a solid mark with their part in the movie which are speaking in terms of the collection. What are your views on this weekend's box office prediction for the movie Shaitaan, and how did you like the movie, do share your thoughts in the comment section below.

