Shaitaan weekend predictions: Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan starrer might see 20% growth

Movie Shaitaan starring Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Janki Bodiwala, Jyotika is all set to have a decent weekend, here is what we are expecting
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 03/09/2024 - 19:01
movie_image: 
Shaitaan

MUMBAI: Movie Shaitaan is the current talk of the town as the movie has hit the big screens on this Friday; the movie that has great names like Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Janki Bodiwala, Jyotika is directed by Vikas Bahl, the movie has been attract attention when the trailer was out and it had got a big thumbs up from the fans all over.

The movie released on big screens on this Friday yesterday and it opened to some mixed to positive response from the fans all over. The movie collected around 14.2 crore on its day 1 which was yesterday and this collection is very good for a movie of a decent scale and decent budget and that too a remake. Well these numbers have shocked the fans and the trade analyst and now we can say that the movie can have a good weekend.

Also read - Shaitaan Review: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan serve up the spooks in bits and pieces

 

Looking at the buzz and the word of mouth of the movie Shaitaan we are expecting a good 20 – 30% increase in the collection of Saturday and Sunday, which means the weekend of the movie will be very good and we can expect the weekend collection can touch 35 to 40 crores.

Definitely it was a treat to see the actors Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Janki Bodiwala and Jyotika in the movie and each of them have left a solid mark with their part in the movie which are speaking in terms of the collection. What are your views on this weekend's box office prediction for the movie Shaitaan, and how did you like the movie, do share your thoughts in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - ​​​​​​​Shaitaan: Jyotika reveals the ‘Important Reason’ why she chose to play a mother’s role in the Ajay Devgn starrer

Shaitaan shaitaan box office Shaitaan review Ajay Devgn R. Madhavan Janki Bodiwala Jyotika Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 03/09/2024 - 19:01

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shaitaan weekend predictions: Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan starrer might see 20% growth
MUMBAI: Movie Shaitaan is the current talk of the town as the movie has hit the big screens on this Friday; the movie...
Shaitaan: Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan starrer missed on following factors
MUMBAI : Movie Shaitaan has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the teaser was out, the trailer has got...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 : Exclusive! YouTuber Tushar Silawat to be part of the show?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Bigg...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi attempts to win Surekha’s heart
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Showtime Twitter review: Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah starrer is getting a thumbs up all over the internet
MUMBAI : Hotstar series Showtime has been grabbing the attention of the fans all over the internet ever since the...
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar the prankster, gets massively pranked by Tiger Shroff
MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar has been an inspiration for many people be it actors or non-actors. He has always inspired people...
Recent Stories
Shaitaan
Shaitaan weekend predictions: Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan starrer might see 20% growth
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Ajay Devgn
Shaitaan: Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan starrer missed on following factors
Akshay
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar the prankster, gets massively pranked by Tiger Shroff
Radhika
Radhika Merchant adorably wishes Ranveer Singh in Gujarati for soon embracing fatherhood; WATCH VIDEO
Priyamani
Article 370 actor Priyamani reveals why she's known as 'DEADLY HEROINE' – Exclusive
Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra is NOT Pregnant with her first child; Details inside!
Raashii Khanna
Yodha actress Raashii Khanna steals the spotlight with her new photoshoot