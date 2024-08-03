Shaitaan: Jyotika reveals the ‘Important Reason’ why she chose to play a mother’s role in the Ajay Devgn starrer

MUMBAI: The film Shaitaan has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the teaser was out, the trailer was unveiled recently and viewers got an insight into what to expect from the film. Shaitaan is the remake of the Gujarati popular movie Vash. The film stars Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Janki Bodiwala (who was also a part of the original Gujarati film) and Jyotika who plays her mother.

Jyotika has now opened up about why she chose to play the mother’s role in the film. She said, “There are a lot of sequences in the film that ignite motherhood, and I don't know if I want to really reveal them, but one of them was a very important reason why I said yes to this film also. I think throughout, it was a constant that the film reminded you of how responsible one has to be with a teenage daughter and what role a mother and father play in the protective journey of their kids.”

Jyotika further added, “I think, as a mother, from the beginning to the end, this film has that emotion and responsibility throughout. That feeling of just protecting your child continuously. I think every parent watching the film will be under that light.”

Shaitaan is presented by Jio Studios, Ajay Devgn Ffilms and Panorama Studios International, and is produced by Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. The film hit cinemas today.

Credit-HindustanTimes

