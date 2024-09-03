Shaitaan: Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan starrer missed on following factors

Movie Shaiatan has finally hit the big screen and it is getting some mixed to positive response from the fans all over, today let us have a look at the elements which were missing from the movie
movie_image: 
Ajay Devgn

MUMBAI : Movie Shaitaan has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the teaser was out, the trailer has got a big Thumbs Up from the audience all over not only because it has some great actors like Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Janki Bodiwala, Jyotika but also because the original movie Vash is one of the popular movie from the Gujarati cinema.

Yesterday on 8th March the movie has hit the big screen and it opened to mixed to positive response from the fans all over the internet, there are many people who are praising the different aspects of the movie but there are many who spoke about the things and elements which were missing from the movie, having Centre said that today let us have a look at these points.

Weak writing

Movie Shaitaan is the target of weak writing, even though plot and the premise is very gripping, the writing of the movie is very weak, the screenplay of the movie is strictly decent, there are many moments where the movies looking little stretched and dragged

Less of thrill and tension

If you have seen the original movie Vash the movie has more of tension , thrill and suspense, also the crafting of the suspense in good in Vash, and the gripping scenes are very interesting and definitely in it never allows your attention level to go down, but unfortunately the amount of thrill and tension we see in the movie Shaitaan is less and the movie was looking little dragged in between.

Weak climax

Even though the movie is getting a thumbs up from the fans all over the internet there are many people who are expressing their disappointment with the climax of the movie, according to the comments which are floating all over the internet, the climax of the movie should have been more powerful looking at the context and the premise of the movie.

Also read-Shaitaan: Jyotika reveals the ‘Important Reason’ why she chose to play a mother’s role in the Ajay Devgn starrer

Less of actor Ajay Devgn

There are many people who are saying that unfortunately they got to see less of the actor Ajay Devgn, being the hero of the movie and the family man who is trying to save his daughter and family, he had very less to offer throughout the movie other than the climax.

Well these are points which are the subject of conversation with regards to the movie Shaitaan, what are your views on these points and how did you like the movie Shaitaan, do let as no in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read-Shaitaan Review: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan serve up the spooks in bits and pieces

 

 

 

 

 

 

    


 

 


 

 

 
 
 
 

