Hot and Trending! Akshay gets trolled for the crotch-grabbing meme, Sunny's pan card used for fraud, Farhan's marriage, Anushka warm-up for Chakda Xpress, and more...

MUMBAI: In this write-up, we bring all the trending stories from Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT, and the television industry.

Bollywood

Akshay Kumar gets brutally trolled for copying the viral crotch-grabbing meme in Bachchhan Paandey's trailer.

Sunny Leone's pan card used for fraud, the actress reveals, some idiot used my Pan to take a loan.

Ranveer Singh lives his dream as he plays at the NBA All-Star Game with Machine Gun Kelly

Farhan Akhtar off to Khandala for his wedding with Shibani Dandekar.

Anushka Sharma was spotted on the field as she warms up to start cricket prep for Chakda Xpress.

Deepika Padukone confirms her father Prakash Padukone’s biopic.

Hollywood

The trailer of Elvis starring Austin Butler is out now and fans are deeply in love with the resemblance the actor shares with King of Rock and Roll Elvis Pasley.

Kim Kardashian unfollows Kanye West on Instagram.

Tom Holland addresses rumors of buying a house with Zendaya.

Kris Jenner talks about Kylie and Travis' newborn son Wolf.

Phoebe Dynevor is slated to appear in the upcoming Amazon original The Outlaws Scarlett & Browne.

Television

Newlywed Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been approached by Star Plus to appear on their upcoming show as a couple.

Sonu Sood to replace Rannvijay Singha in TV reality shows Roadies season 18.

Disha Parmar gives a savage reply to pregnancy rumors.

Yami Gautam, Neha Dhupia, and Atul Kulkarni grace the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote A Thursday.

Judges Sonali Bendre, Mouni Roy & Remo Dsouza dance on the theme song of DID Li’l Masters season 5.

