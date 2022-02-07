Trending Alerts! Lata Mangeshkar's last rites, Naga Chaitanya on Aamir, Khan, Karishma Tanna's wedding after-party, and more...

MUMBAI: In this write-up, we bring to you all the trending stories from Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT, and the television industry.

Bollywood

RIP Lata Mangeshkar cremated with full state honors.

Lata Mangeshkar last rites: Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, and others in attendance.

Lata Mangeshkar last rites: Shah Rukh Khan trends as he pays his last respects

RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and other Bollywood stars express grief on veteran singer's demise on social media platforms.

Naga Chaitanya reveals what lured him to be a part of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha.

Hollywood

Kylie Jenner welcomes a second baby with Travis Scott.

Demi Lovato opens up about going through transformative growth since splitting with Max Ehrich

Julia Fox wants Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to resolve their issues soon.

Shanna Moakler calls Kim Kardashian a donkey.

Gigi Hadid clarifies her comment on Rihanna and ASAP Rocky expecting twins that sparked the rumors on the social media platforms.

Television

Newlyweds Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar enjoy their honeymoon in snow-capped Kashmir

Karishma Tanna dazzles in a golden dress at her wedding after-party with Varun Bangera

RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Hina Khan, Divyanka Tripathi, Gaurav Khanna, and more TV celebs mourn the demise of the singer.

Erica Fernandes claims she was skinny-shamed in the South film industry.

Ankita Bhargava OPENS UP about getting trolled after miscarriage.

