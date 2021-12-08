Trend Alert! Vicky-Katrina’s pre-wedding festivities, Sara Ali Khan thanks A R Rahman, Abhijeet apologizes to Rakhi, and more…

MUMBAI: In this write-up, we bring to you all the trending stories from Bollywood, Hollywood, and the television industry.

Bollywood

Legendary actress Sharmila Tagore celebrates her birthday today, and Twitterati just can’t stop wishing her on social media platforms.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s pre-wedding festivals began on 7 December.

Dharmendra celebrates his birthday today. Wife Hema Malini and sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol share pictures with him on their social media platforms.

Ahead of the trailer launch, director SS Rajamouli shared a BTS video of Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn from RRR.

Alia Bhatt was spotted in Mumbai. Fans guess whether the actress will be going to Vick-Kat’s wedding in Rajasthan.

Sara Ali Khan thanks A R Rahman and Irshaad Kamil for giving soulful music to her upcoming film Atrangi Re.

Hollywood

Tom Holland reveals that his brother’s scenes from his upcoming film Spider-Man: No Way Home were removed.

Ed Sheeran recalls how he accidentally harmed Elton John during the filming of their Merry Christmas music video.

Hollywood biggies walked the red carpet of People’s Choice Awards 2021.

Jennifer Lawrence has already signed a new project with director Adam Mckay.

After the Astroworld tragedy, Travis Scott issues his first legal response to all the lawsuits following the tragedy.

Television

Abhijeet Bichkule apologizes to Rakhi Sawant for his 'bhade ka pati' statement on Bigg Boss Season 15.

Terence Lewis announces that his vlogs are back as he captures co-judge Malaika Arora along with special guests Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor.

Indian Idol 12 fame Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal were seen holding hands amidst their break-up rumors.

KBC 13: Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak asks Amitabh Bachchan to find a girl for him in the Taarak special episode of KBC 13.

