Hot and Trending! Salman’s niece Alizeh, Karan’s comeback film, Rakhi blames Karan, Fans support Neha Bhasin

MUMBAI: Catch all the trending news from the world of Bollywood, Hollywood and Television Industry.

Bollywood

Karan Johar announced his comeback film with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Karan will be making his comeback after almost seven years. He also announced the released date of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush’s new song Chaka Chak from Atrangi re is out. The song is composed by A R Rahman. Salman Khan to launch Alvira and Atul Agnihotri’s daughter Alizeh in Bollywood. After reintroducing Aayush Sharma in Antim, Salman to launch his niece soon. Sonu Sood mourns the loss of veteran choreographer Sivasankar. The teaser of the song Aashiqui Aa Gayi from the film Radhe Shyam is trending. The song features Pooja Hedge and Prabhas. The film is set to release on December 1st this year.

Also read: Trend alert! Vicky’s marriage, Kapil flirts with Chitrangda, Will Smith plays wife’s s*x scene in front of his grandmother

Hollywood

Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger opened about his affairs with his housekeeper. Idris Elba to be roped in for the film 007 as a villain. Henry Cavill announced the wrap of his film Millie Bobby Brown Sister.

Television

Fans are coming out in support of Neha Bhasin. Hastag we are with you Neha Bhasin has been trending in twitter. Bigg Boss Season 15, Rakhi Sawant blames Karan Kundra for cheating all the girls. Rakhi Sawant has entered the show as a wild card. Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar to tie the knot in a destination wedding in Dubai. Ankita Lokhande and beau Vicky Jain to have three days wedding.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read: Salman Khan opens up about his experience working with Aditya Narayan when he was just 3 years old