Hot! Times when Gumraah actress Mrunal Thakur set the internet on fire

MUMBAI: Mrunal Thakur started her career with TV and starred in shows like Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan, Kumkum Bhagya, and others. She moved to Bollywood with the film Love Sonia, and was later seen in movies like Super 30, Batla House, Ghost Stories, Toofaan, Dhamaka, and Jersey.

While she starred in these Bollywood films, it was the Telugu movie titled Sita Ramam that made everyone sit back and notice her talent. Sita Ramam surely gave Mrunal’s career a much-needed boost.

Now, she is gearing up for the release of Gumraah which stars Aditya Roy Kapur as the male lead. The actress plays the role of a cop and in the trailer, she has grabbed everyone’s attention.

Well, apart from her movies, Mrunal has also been in the news because of her social media posts. While she keeps sharing some beautiful pictures of herself, there are a few pictures of her in bikini and swimsuits that surely set the internet on fire.

Talking about her upcoming projects, apart from Gumraah, the actress has Pippa, Pooja Meri Jaan, Aankh Micholi, and Nani 30 lined up. Nani 30 will be her next Telugu biggie after Sita Ramam.

