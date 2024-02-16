Hot Updates! Ayan Mukerji has a very special preparation set for Jr. NTR in War 2

MUMBAI : There have been a lot of reports about War 2. This time, the movie will feature Jr NTR alongside Hrithik Roshan in the sequel. Other than Hrithik and Jr NTR, we will also get to see Kiara Advani.

It is also said that Ayan Mukherjee will be directing the movie. Tiger 3, which was recently released, has a cameo of Hrithik Roshan as Kabir. Earlier, we had seen some behind-the-scenes footage of the movie where we saw a lot of cars driving around. It was also revealed that the movie will be released on 14th August, 2025.

Also read - Finally! Hrithik Roshan Set to Begin Shooting for "War 2" with Action-Packed Introductory Sequence

Surely the movie is going to be great as it has built a lot of expectations and the audience have high hopes after seeing the behind-the-scenes videos. Now with all these interesting happenings going on, there’s something more that will contribute to the hype of the movie.

So we know that Jr NTR is also going to be a part of the movie and now as per reports the makers of the movie have planned a massive action entry sequence for Jr NTR. Keeping in mind that action is the USP of the movie, Ayan Mukerji has roped in 11 international stunt coordinators who worked in Rambo Last Blood.

Talking about Jr NTR, the South superstar is said to be joining the shoot at the end of April. Currently the actor is shooting for Devara: Part One and will start shooting for War 2 once done with it.

Jr NTR has been impressing the audience over the years and now he is all set to impress us once again in War 2.

What do you think about Jr. NTR in the movie? Tell us your views in the comment section below.

