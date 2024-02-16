Hot Updates! Waiting for the trailer of Shaitaan? Here’s what you need to know

MUMBAI: Recently, there have been a lot of movie announcements that have made the audience curious and excited, be it with the expectation with the storyline of the movie or be it the cast of the movie. There are times when the audience gets a unique treat due to the unique concept of the movie.

An actor like Ajay Devgn doesn't need an introduction because he has contributed greatly to the Hindi film industry and has been well-liked by viewers since the release of his debut film, "Phool Aur Kaante." The actor has received numerous accolades and made appearances in over 100 films.

Also read -Wow! Ajay Devgn starrer ‘Vash’ remake Shaitaan teaser to be out on this date

In addition to his career as an actor, Ajay Devgn runs a production company called Ajay Devgn FFilms. He has also directed films such as Runway 34, Bholaa, and U Me Aur Hum.

Talking about Ajay Devgn as a producer, there’s an upcoming movie which is produced by him. There was a buzz about ‘Shaitaan’, a Hindi remake of a Gujarati movie named ‘Vash’ starring Janki Bodiwala.

After the official announcement of the movie, the makers released the first poster. Later, we got to watch the teaser of the movie.

The second poster of the movie showed the first looks of R. Madhavan, Ajay Devgn and Jyothika. However, the audience are now waiting for the trailer as the excitement got really high after watching the teaser. So while the audience waits for the trailer, we are here with some details of the trailer.

It is reported that the trailer of the movie is certified ‘U/A’ by CBFC and the duration of the trailer is said to be 2 minutes 29 seconds.

It’ll be interesting to see what comes up in the trailer next.

Also read - Exciting! From Singham Again to Raid 2: Ajay Devgn all set to dominate the film industry with his upcoming franchises

Show us your excitement for the movie in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.