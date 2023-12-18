Wow! Ajay Devgn starrer ‘Vash’ remake Shaitaan teaser to be out on this date

Actor Ajay Devgn is gearing up for his new movie which is a supernatural thriller, and here is when the teaser of the movie will be out
MUMBAI:Actor Ajay Devgn is now all set to bring the remake of a gujarati thriller for the hindi audience, Gujarati movie titled Vash is one of the most loved movies and the movie has attracted many eyeballs for its thriller concept, the actor is now all set to remake the movie in hindi and the title of the movie in hindi will be Shaitaan.

We have seen a few BTS pictures as the actor has begun the shoot of the movie, well the fans all over are eagerly waiting for the movie not only because of the hype of the Gujarati movie but also to see the actor Ajay Devgn again in a different avatar in this new thriller movie.

Now as per the reports, the first ever teaser of the movie Shaitaan will be out in the month of December, yes you heard right the teaser release of the movie has been pushed and it will be now releasing in the month of January, and the supernatural thriller will arrive in cinemas on MahaShivratri, March 8th 2024.

Also read-Hilarious! Ajay Devgn reveals who takes important decisions at home

Well this has grabbed the attention of the fans all over as we are eagerly waiting for the movie, what are your view on this news and how excited are you for the movie Shaitaan, do share your views in the comment section below.

Movie Vash was directed by Krishnadev Yagnik and was released on 10 February 2023. On the other hand Shatiaan will be produced by Panorama Studios and will be directed Vikas Bahl.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read-Exciting! From Singham Again to Raid 2: Ajay Devgn all set to dominate the film industry with his upcoming franchises

 
 

