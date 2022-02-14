HOTNESS ALERT! Bollywood actresses who donned hot backless outfits

MUMBAI: Bollywood actresses love to flaunt their sexy backside, no matter what they wear. Be it saree or sizzling hot dress for a party. Check out as we bring you these Bollywood actresses who wore the stunning backless dresses and surprised us with their look, Check them out

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora flaunted this sexy outfit at the finale episode of her popular show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Reloaded

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon carries her backless fashion in ethnic wear is truly drool-worthy.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore this classy vibes in this shimmery backless gown at a party of Tiffany and Co.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina literally sizzles in a red backless gown by Julien Macdonald and we cannot take our eyes off her.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone looks totally ethereal in this backless dress and with a back like her, who wouldn’t want to show off.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor wore this Sexy Green Backless Embroidered dress while walking the ramp at a fashion show.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut wore this sizzling dress during one of the promotional events of her film Krrish.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan knows the best way to style her staples and this forever beautiful picture of her in a backless white gown can always be your first go-to inspiration.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan made a lot of head turns around as she wore this sexy backless blouse during a photoshoot.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan slays this sexy backless outfit at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's reception.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor flaunted her bareback in a silver sequin top during the promotional event of her film Roohi.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma wore this amazing black bareback dress during one of her photoshoots.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday wore this ravishing black backless dress for a party.

Nargis Fakhri

Nargis Fakhri was spotted wearing a super gorgeous white backless dress with intricate design and embroideries as she walk the ramp at a fashion show.

Indeed, these pictures are setting social media on fire and getting massive responses from their fans. Who according to you has flaunted their sexy back in a better way? Do let us know in the comment section

