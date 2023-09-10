Hotness alert! Sharvari Wagh raises temperature in bikini as she enjoys her vacation in Thailand

Actress Sharvari Wagh is grabbing the attention of the fans and raising temperature with her bikini pictures as she enjoys her vacation in Phi Phi, Thailand.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 10/09/2023 - 16:00
movie_image: 
Sharvari

MUMBAI: Actress Sharvari Wagh has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her cuteness and her great fashion sense. She is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses in the acting space who is known for her hot looks too. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sharvari (@sharvari)

The actress is currently grabbing attention of the fans with her hot clicks from the beach side as she was seen enjoying her vacation at Thailand. The actress is seen in yellow Bikini and indeed, she is looking supremely hot in these clicks.

Also read - Must Read! Suniel Shetty opens up on the loss of unity in the film industry in current times, “Everything’s become weak as there is no one to defend one another”

Actress Sharvari Wagh is surely making our heads turn with her hot clicks and she has to be blamed for raising the temperature with her bikini pictures. These pictures of the actress are indeed giving us some major vacation goals and surely, we would love to see more of the actress Sharvari Wagh in the upcoming days.

What are your views on Sharvari Wagh hand how will you rate her for her hotness? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

ALSO READ- OMG! Vidya Balan has a secret daughter? Actress breaks silence, read on to now more

 

Sharvari Wagh SHARVARI WAGH FANS Sharvari Wagh Hot SHARVARI WAGH BIKINI SHARVARI WAGH MOVIES Bollywood Hot Actress Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 10/09/2023 - 16:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Aishwarya Sharma and Dino James are the finalist of the show; check out the promo as they try to finish a dangerous stunt
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Aarya season 3 teaser out! Sushmita Sen is back as the Sherni, here is when the season 3 will release
MUMBAI: One of the most loved OTT series of all time is series Aarya, the season 1 and season 2 was immensely loved by...
Exclusive! Haddi actor Saurabh Sachdeva on his mantra in life, “...get up from your bed and go to your office.”
MUMBAI: Over the time with his amazing acting contribution actor Saurabh Sachdeva has been grabbing the attention of...
India’s Got Talent Season 10: Exclusive! Nupur Sanon, Ravi Teja and Gayatri Bhardwaj to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Tiger Nageswara Rao
MUMBAI: India's Got Talent is an Indian reality television series on Sony TV. The show follows the Global Got Talent...
OMG! Alia Bhatt reveals why she chose Saree over Lehenga at her wedding
MUMBAI: Among her contemporaries, Alia Bhatt has been the only one to opt for a saree and not a heavy lehenga for her...
Wow! Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s unseen pics from sangeet, choora ceremony and varmala ceremony go viral, check it out
MUMBAI:Parineeti Chopra is one of the most talented actresses in the Indian film industry. Her films like Kesari, Hasee...
Recent Stories
Alia
OMG! Alia Bhatt reveals why she chose Saree over Lehenga at her wedding
Latest Video
Related Stories
Alia
OMG! Alia Bhatt reveals why she chose Saree over Lehenga at her wedding
Pari neeti Chopra
Wow! Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s unseen pics from sangeet, choora ceremony and varmala ceremony go viral, check it out
LOKESH KANAGARAJ
Must read! Lokesh Kanagaraj claims not to care if Leo does not beat the box office collection of Rajinikanth's Jailer
Madhu Chopra
OMG!Priyanka Chopra’s mom Madhu Chopra gets trolled for wearing a see-through black top, netizens say “beti se 4 kadam agay”
Aishwarya
What! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gets trolled for her rehearsal ramp walk clip at Paris, Netizens say“She Is Walking Like Pregnant Women!”
Ganapath: A Hero Is Born
For the first time ever, Bollywood fans launched the trailer of Ganapath: A Hero Is Born, starring Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Amitabh Bachchan