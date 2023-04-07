Hotness Alert! Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan raises temperatures in bikini during her vacation

MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan has been grabbing attention of the fans with her posts and pictures. She was first spotted by fans in the wedding pictures of actor Varun Dhawan. Anjini Dhawan is daughter of Siddharth Dhawan, a cousin of Varun.

Fans were appreciating the star kid Anjini Dhawan's cuteness. Since then, fans are showering all the love for the star. She is currently grabbing attention with her hot pictures, coming directly from her vacation.

ALSO READ – Trolled! A man holds an umbrella for Bhumi Pednekar; netizens say, “Why can't she hold her own umbrella”

Indeed, these pictures of Anjini Dhawan from her holiday diaries are grabbing attention of the fans are setting the internet on fire. No doubt, she is looking hot in these bikini pictures and has been attracting eyeballs.

Well, these pictures are getting lots of love from the fans and she has indeed raised temperatures with her pictures. We would love to see more of the star in the coming days.

What are your views on these hot pictures Anjini Dhawan and do you really want to see her in movies? Do let us know in the comment section



For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – Shocking! “Yeh kya pehen rakha hai isne”, Rajkummar Rao gets trolled by netizens for his choice in fashion