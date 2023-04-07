Trolled! A man holds an umbrella for Bhumi Pednekar; netizens say, “Why can't she hold her own umbrella”

Bhumi Pednekar was recently spotted in the city and the actress is getting trolled as a man was holding an umbrella for her while she was posing for the paparazzi.
Bhumi Pednekar

MUMBAI:  Bhumi Pednekar is one of the most talented actresses we have in the industry. Earlier today, the actress and her sister were spotted at Shree Siddhivinayak Temple and she looked beautiful in the Indian avatar.

While of course her fans are loving her desi look, a lot of netizens are trolling her as there was a man who was holding an umbrella for Bhumi while she was posing for the paparazzi. A netizen commented, “Why can't she hold her own umbrella nonsense.. I hate this madness.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Why can’t she hold her own umbrella.. money makes u handicap ??? Nonsense.”

 


 
One more netizen commented, “Kya yaar ye log apna saaman or umbrella bhi nahi pakad sakte.” Check out the comments below...


 
Meanwhile, her fans were praising her for the Indian look. A netizen commented, “So beautiful girl.” One more Instagram user wrote, “Isko yahi suit suit ho raha hai and not othet fatela kapde.” Check out the comments below...

Talking about her movies, the actress was last seen in Afwaah which failed to make a mark at the box office. Bhumi has some interesting projects lined up like Bhakshak, The Lady Killer, and Meri Patni Ka Remake. The release dates of the movies are not yet announced.

A few days ago, Bhumi was clicked at the airport with Yash Kataria and everyone started speculating whether the actress is dating him. However, she has not spoken about her rumoured relationship yet.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 07/04/2023 - 18:45

