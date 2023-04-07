Shocking! “Yeh kya pehen rakha hai isne”, Rajkummar Rao gets trolled by netizens for his choice in fashion

MUMBAI: Actor Rajkummar Rao is no doubt one of the most loved and versatile actors we have in the acting industry. With his beautiful talent and charm, he has created a huge fan base for himself, who always looks forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of the actor.

Having said that, this latest video of the actor Rajkumar Rao is grabbing the attention of the fans and is getting viral all over the internet as he was clicked in the City, there are many people who are trolling the actor for different reasons, have a look at the comments.

As we can see, many express that they did not like the outfit of the actor and are questioning the sort of shirt he is wearing. They comment, ‘ye kya pehen liya hai isne’.

What are your views on these comments coming from the fans for actor Rajkummar Rao? Do let us know in the comment section below.

