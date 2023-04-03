House Tour: A look into Taapsee Pannu’s beautiful house

MUMBAI :When an actor or an actress comes to Mumbai from a different city, their dream is to have their own house in the city. It takes time, but finally the dream comes true. Taapsee Pannu is currently one of the most popular faces in the Indian film industry. She is basically from Delhi, but a few years ago, the actress bought her own house in Mumbai.

Taapsee has a beautiful house and it perfectly suits the vibrant personality that she has. So, check out the beautiful pictures of the actress’ house below...



After having a look at the pictures above, we are sure many of you would also be dreaming of having such a beautiful house.



On the work front, Taapsee Pannu has some interesting films lined up. She will be seen in Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan, Dunki, and Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba. Out of the three movies, the most awaited film of the actress is Dunki. The movie is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and it also stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. The movie will be hitting the big screens on Christmas 2023.

Talking about Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan, the movie also stars Pratik Gandhi in the lead role, and there were reports that the film might get an OTT release. However, there’s no official announcement about it.

Meanwhile, Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba is currently in production. It’s a sequel to Haseen Dillruba which also starred Vikrant Massey in the lead roles. While the first instalment was released on OTT, it is not yet confirmed whether the second part will get a theatrical release or an OTT release.

Are you excited for Taapsee’s upcoming movies? Let us know in the comments below.

