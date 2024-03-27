Hrithik Roshan all set to be back as Krissh in 4th franchise? Here's what we know

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan is all set to be back with his superhero film Krissh. The superstar won millions of hearts with Koi Mil Gaya, Krissh, and the Krissh 3 franchise is ready to make a bang-on comeback with Krissh 4. As per reports Hrithik wants to make a comeback with Krissh very soon as Krissh 3 was last released in 2013 starring Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut. The reports further add that Hrithik and his father Rakesh Roshan have started brainstorming on the script and soon they will lock the project.

A source close to Bollywood Hungama reveals," "The project is currently in development. "Hrithik has scheduled brainstorming sessions throughout the summer. Both Rakesh and I want to deliver a story that will exceed expectations." Currently, Hrithik is filming for War 2 along with Jr NTR, and after completing this film, he is said to begin his work on his father's film that made him the superstar he is. Hrithik has emerged as a super successful hero over the years and his last release Fighter along with Deepika Padukone was a massive hit at the box office.

Along making headlines for his professional life, Hrithik is becoming the topic of discussion after coming out in open about his relationship with Bollywood actress Saba Azad. It has been reported that Hrithik is panning to tie knot with the actress very soon and it will be an intimate affair.

