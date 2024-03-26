Krrish 4: Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan all set to lock the film’s plot over the summer, Filming anticipated to commence in 2025

Fans of the Indian superhero franchise Krrish have finally had reason to celebrate after a prolonged period of waiting. It was claimed in 2023 that Rakesh Roshan had alluded to the fact that Krrish 4 wouldn't start filming until the end of 2024.
MUMBAI: After the release of Krrish 3 in 2013, fans have been waiting impatiently for any updates regarding the next movie's development for more than ten years. However, it seems like progress is finally being made, according to a recent update from director Rakesh Roshan.

Fans of the Indian superhero franchise Krrish have finally had reason to celebrate after a prolonged period of waiting. It was claimed in 2023 that Rakesh Roshan had alluded to the fact that Krrish 4 wouldn't start filming until the end of 2024. Rakesh and Hrithik Roshan are reportedly preparing to begin the project sooner than anticipated, according to a popular news portal.

According to sources close to the production, Hrithik Roshan will be actively involved in conceptualizing the next installment of the superhero saga while simultaneously shooting for War 2. Collaborating with his father and their in-house team of writers, the aim is to solidify the primary idea for Krrish 4 this year.

According to the publication, a source said, “The project is currently in development. Hrithik has scheduled brainstorming sessions throughout the summer. Both Rakesh and he want to deliver a story that will exceed expectations.”

Although the plot's details were not revealed yet, previous speculation indicated that Krrish 4 would tackle intergalactic travel. The stage will be set for the start of filming in 2025 to lock in the main concept in 2024.

The source added, “The team has explored and subsequently shot down a lot of ideas. The makers are certain that if the story doesn’t work, they won’t go ahead with it. That’s why they have dedicated so many months to finding the right story to take the superhero’s journey ahead.”

