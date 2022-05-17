Huge update! Neena Gupta to turn her autobiography titled Sach Kahun Toh into a film

Neena Gupta recently revealed that she has been approached by many filmmakers who wish to make a film on her autobiography ‘Sach Kahu Toh’, which was a big hit.
MUMBAI: Neena Gupta recently revealed that she has been approached by many filmmakers who wish to make a film on her autobiography ‘Sach Kahu Toh’, which was a big hit. The memoir is an “honest tell-all tale" about her life, chronicling her professional highs and personal lows. The book touches upon several milestones of her life, from her unconventional pregnancy to a successful comeback in Bollywood.

Last year, Kareena Kapoor Khan launched Neena Gupta's memoir, which took almost 20 years to complete as the Badhaai Ho actor wasn't sure about it initially.

While Neena Gupta is yet to finalise plans for the biopic, she said that she just had her first meeting to discuss the film proposal. "Let’s see what happens,” she said and further added that she has no actor in mind to essay her in the film. "My opinion doesn’t matter. The producer will decide who is fit for it. I cannot interfere in it and I have not even thought about it yet,” she explained.

Talking about the autobiography, she previously said, “The media doesn’t know me. Nobody knows the real me. Aur main koi acting nahin kar rahi. I’m talking about the story of my life, which is narrated by me and not the media. This is pure out of my heart.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neena will next be seen in Vikas Bahl’s ‘Goodbye’ where she will be sharing the screen space with none other than Amitabh Bachchan. The movie also features Rashmika Mandanna and Pavail Gulati in key roles.

