Huge update! Poster of Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda's Kushi out

MUMBAI : Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda are all set to share the screen for a romantic drama titled ‘Kushi’. The actress took to her official Instagram account and dropped the first poster of the film. In the poster, Samantha can be seen sitting in a pink saree as she turns around and looks at Vijay Deverakonda. He, on the other hand, can be seen flaunting a cigarette in his mouth. The two make a lovely onscreen pair and the poster has a romantic vibe to it.

Earlier, Vijay Deverakonda and team of Kushi surprised Samantha at midnight on her birthday. The Arjun Reddy actor also posted the video of the celebration on his Twitter account and fans were in awe of the co-stars.

The film that is being directed by Shiva Nirvana is scheduled for a theatrical release on 23 December this year. The cast of Kushi will also include Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Saranya, and Srikanth Iyengar.

Touted to be a romantic drama, the flick will be releasing in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The poster has left Samantha and Vijay’s fans super excited for the film. The comments section of their post is flooded with red heart emojis. While one of the fans wrote, “Sammy u both looking great together," another social media user commented, “Woww can’t wait."

