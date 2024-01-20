Humorous! Bhagyashree recalls a moment of being convinced Salman Khan was flirting, He playfully sang a song in her ear; Says ‘Behave yourself, what’s wrong with you?’

MUMBAI : The actor Bhagyashree recounted her high school romance with her husband Himalaya Dassani. At one time, she claimed that only Salman Khan knew about her relationship with Himalaya, and she was afraid her conservative father would find out. In 1989, Bhagyashree and Salman starred in their first movie, Maine Pyar Kiya.

In a recent interview with a popular news portal, Bhagyashree revealed that, due to her strict upbringing, she was a very studious student and never interacted with the boys in her class. When she fell in love with Himalaya, this was altered. Before Maine Pyar Kiya was released, they got married, and she then decided to give up her film career and devote herself to her family.

When reflecting on how she kept their romance a secret while filming Maine Pyar Kiya, Bhagyashree stated, “My friendship with Salman got really thick, because of one crazy fact. Salman had a common friend with Himalaya ji, and he came to know about us before the entire world. He was the first person to know. We were shooting for ‘Dil Deewana Bin Sajna Ke’, and we were in Ooty for about a month. Salman comes, and starts singing the song in my ear. That particular day, we had press on the set, and Salman had never behaved like this. He would nudge me a little bit, come close, and again start singing. And I was like, ‘Why is he trying to flirt with me? Why is he acting funny?'”

According to Bhagyashree, she "got nervous" and took Salman away. “Behave yourself, what’s wrong with you?” she asked him, which is when Salman disclosed the circumstances. “I know where the Dil Deewana is happening,” he told her coyly. Salman advised Bhagyashree to secretly ask Himalaya on set after the game was over. “He can stay with me in my room, and everyone on the set will think he’s my friend,” Salman told her. However, Bhagyashree was too afraid to accept the invitation. Yet this was the first time they truly connected. Recently, Bhagyashree made a brief appearance in Salman's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

