Humorous! Shraddha Kapoor's playful 'Nibba-Nibbi' joke on Chocolate Day sparks hilarious fan responses

MUMBAI: In addition to her attractiveness and acting talent, Shraddha Kapoor never fails to enthrall her fans with her witty banter. She recently made lighthearted fun of couples that frequently exaggerate Valentine's Day celebrations, making it a big deal, on her Instagram account.

During Valentine's Week, Shraddha Kapoor posted a video of herself with her cute pet on Instagram. She playfully asks her furry friend for a kiss in the video, and the little dog kindly grants her request. She remarks with a tinge of humor, "Agar aapko kissi on-demand nahi mil rahi hai to life mein kuch galat karrhe ho app" (If you don't get a kiss on command, then you're definitely doing something wrong in life).

The actress joked about calling couples "Nibba-Nibbi" in her post, which made her fans laugh. She also asked, "Aaj kaunsa Day mana rahe hain Nibba-Nibbi???" Which Day is being celebrated by the Nibba-Nibbi today?

Shraddha Kapoor has a remarkable collection of work in the Bollywood industry. She enthralled audiences with her performance alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's romance comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar last year. Owing to the movie's triumph as a whole entertainment package, fans are excited for her big-screen comeback.

It's no news that Shraddha is presently filming the comedic horror sequel Stree 2, in which she co-stars with Rajkummar Rao. However, lately, during a fan interaction session, she shared some details about her next projects. She disclosed that she is working on two films: one is an adaptation of a myth, and the other delves into the fascinating idea of time travel.

