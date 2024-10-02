Humorous! Shraddha Kapoor's playful 'Nibba-Nibbi' joke on Chocolate Day sparks hilarious fan responses

Shraddha Kapoor never fails to enthrall her fans with her witty banter. She recently made lighthearted fun of couples that frequently exaggerate Valentine's Day celebrations, making it a big deal, on her Instagram account.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/10/2024 - 13:41
movie_image: 
Shraddha

MUMBAI: In addition to her attractiveness and acting talent, Shraddha Kapoor never fails to enthrall her fans with her witty banter. She recently made lighthearted fun of couples that frequently exaggerate Valentine's Day celebrations, making it a big deal, on her Instagram account.

(Also read:Hilarious! Shraddha Kapoor gives a befitting reply to netizens questioning her about her marriage plans

During Valentine's Week, Shraddha Kapoor posted a video of herself with her cute pet on Instagram. She playfully asks her furry friend for a kiss in the video, and the little dog kindly grants her request. She remarks with a tinge of humor, "Agar aapko kissi on-demand nahi mil rahi hai to life mein kuch galat karrhe ho app" (If you don't get a kiss on command, then you're definitely doing something wrong in life).

The actress joked about calling couples "Nibba-Nibbi" in her post, which made her fans laugh. She also asked, "Aaj kaunsa Day mana rahe hain Nibba-Nibbi???" Which Day is being celebrated by the Nibba-Nibbi today?

Shraddha Kapoor has a remarkable collection of work in the Bollywood industry. She enthralled audiences with her performance alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's romance comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar last year. Owing to the movie's triumph as a whole entertainment package, fans are excited for her big-screen comeback.

It's no news that Shraddha is presently filming the comedic horror sequel Stree 2, in which she co-stars with Rajkummar Rao. However, lately, during a fan interaction session, she shared some details about her next projects. She disclosed that she is working on two films: one is an adaptation of a myth, and the other delves into the fascinating idea of time travel.

(Also read: Kya Baat Hai! Shraddha Kapoor’s fan goes on knees to propose her; actress’ sweet gesture impresses netizens

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credit-  Pinkvilla

 

Shraddha Kapoor Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Ranbir Kapoor Rahul Mody Dimple Kapadia Boney Kapoor Hasleen Kaur Movie News Bollywood Bollywood actresses Shivangi Kapoor Padmini Kolhapure Tejaswini Kolhapure TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/10/2024 - 13:41

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
What! Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya's 'Prem Ki Shaadi' reportedly shelved amid disagreements; Here’s details!
MUMBAI: Salman Khan, a Bollywood actor, and Katrina Kaif were most recently seen in Tiger 3. His fans have been waiting...
Exclusive! Nancy Gill to be seen in Sony LIV series Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some great news from the world of entertainment...
Humorous! Shraddha Kapoor's playful 'Nibba-Nibbi' joke on Chocolate Day sparks hilarious fan responses
MUMBAI: In addition to her attractiveness and acting talent, Shraddha Kapoor never fails to enthrall her fans with her...
Exclusive! Mithun Chakraborty health update, the actor is stable now, Deets inside
MUMBAI: Super star Mithun Chakraborty has grabbed the attention of the fans all over this morning as there was the news...
Imlie: Oh No!Navya will now put Agastya and Imlie into deadly danger
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: What! Savi will now start working in a bakery as a waitress
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Recent Stories
Salman Khan
What! Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya's 'Prem Ki Shaadi' reportedly shelved amid disagreements; Here’s details!
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Salman Khan
What! Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya's 'Prem Ki Shaadi' reportedly shelved amid disagreements; Here’s details!
Mithun
Exclusive! Mithun Chakraborty health update, the actor is stable now, Deets inside
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
Box office! Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya mints decent on day 1, here are the collection made by the new releases
Mithun Chakraborty
Oh No! Mithun Chakraborty Hospitalized in Kolkata, veteran actor complained of chest pains
Tanvi Gadkari
Hawwt! Here are the times Tanvi Gadkari set the internet on fire with her hot looks
Sandeep
Woah! Sandeep Reddy Vanga's first choice for Preeti in Kabir Singh wasn't Kaira Advani nor Parineeti Chopra, here's who was considered