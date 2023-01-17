“I was about to make a movie but Akshay Kumar came with the same subject, so I had to back out” Rajkumar Santoshi

MUMBAI: Indeed we have missed one of the finest filmmakers Rajkumar Santoshi, the director was last seen with his movie Phata Poster Nikhla Hero which had Shahid Kapoor and Ileana D'Cruz in the leading role, it has been 10 years and now the director is back with his upcoming movie Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh.

In an exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar director Rajkumar Santoshi spoke about the gap and said that the gap was not a deliberate one but it just happened, initially he had a movie plan with Randeep Hooda and the title of the movie was Battle of Saragarhi but later what he saw that the actor Akshy Kumar had came with the same subject titled Kesari, with the production banner of Dharma Production, so unfortunately he had to cancel the movie.

But later when saw the movie Kesari he believe that the subject required more attention and the subject did not got the justice what it was needed, so the filmmaker said that now he is planning to work on the same subject and planning to take Randeep Hooda once again and the team will definitely start the project maybe next year 2024.

