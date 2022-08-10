"I was shocked to see Shah Rukh Khan performing action" - John Abraham

MUMBAI: Actor John Abraham is currently winning the hearts of the fans with his character Jim in the action thriller Pathaan. The movie, which is directed by Siddharth Anand also has Shah Rukh Khan in the leading role along with Deepika Padukone.

The movie Pathaan has been the talk of the town ever since it was in the making and the cast of the movie has never interacted with the media. Today, for very first time, the entire cast of Pathaan spoke to the media with regards to the success of the film.

John Abraham, who was seen playing the negative character Jim, revealed that he is very overwhelmed with the kind of love he is getting for his character. He is very much thankful to the production house Yash Raj Films and Aditya Chopra for always presenting him in the best possible way. He adds that Aditya Chopra has presented him in a best negative character in the movie Dhoom, later in New York and now in Pathaan.

The actor was thankful to every member who are directly and indirectly associated with the movie Pathaan. On working with the superstar Shah Rukh Khan for the first time, John Abraham said that it was a fantastic experience. He was very much shocked and surprised to see the way Shah Rukh Khan was performing action sequences. John Abraham revealed that he thought that he was a better action hero in the industry, but when he saw Shah Rukh Khan, he accepted, saying hands down, he is performing action much better.

John Abraham also asked him about why he didn't choose to become an action hero before Pathaan or do movie like it before. On working with Deepika Padukone, the actor said that he has collaborated with the actress in the movies Race 2 and Desi Boys. He says that he is very happy with the growth of the actress and see the love and appreciation her character is getting in the movie Pathaan.

Describing the shooting experience of an action sequence, John Abraham said that it was a great experience shooting the action scenes with Shah Rukh Khan. The actor was very much confident and telling John Abraham to hit him. But, he was very nervous to hit Shah Rukh Khan because the latter is a national treasure of the country.

There are many people saying that King Khan is back with a bang. On this, John Abraham said that Shah Rukh Khan is not back, he had just taken a loo break.

No doubt, Pathaan is breaking all the records at the box office of India and in the international markets as well. What are your views on the movie and how did you like the character Jim played by John Abraham? Do let us know in the comment section below.

