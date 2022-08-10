“I would really want to play a don or a bad guy in a movie” - Chaitanya Sharma

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actor Chaitanya Sharma spoke about the types of characters he looks forward to do and also on his upcoming projects.
MUMBAI:Actor Chaitanya Sharma has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing contribution. He is no doubt one of the most loved actors we have in the acting space. The actor was recently seen in a short movie titled Yeh Shaadi Nahi Ho Sakti.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actor Chaitanya Sharma spoke in detail about shooting experience of the short film Yeh Shaadi Nahi Ho Sakti and also on the types of characters he looks forward to do.

Chaitanya Sharma on the shooting experience

Chaitanya Sharma said it was a great experience and it was not less than a party, the director of the show Akarsh Khurana made squire that everyone on the set is having a good time and there were many people whom he met for the first time and it was a great experience meeting with them, the energy of which can be seen on screen.

Chaitanya Sharma on types of characters he looks forward to do

Chaitanya Sharma says that as an actor he is hungry for good characters and good roles but he is looking forward to do three types of characters, first of all he is looking forward to play a bad guy or a don in any particular movie, secondly he is looking forward to play a lead in any sports drama, and the third thing which is there in his mind is to play any lead character in any defence of the country be it Army, Navy, Air Force.

Chaitanya Sharma on his upcoming projects

Talking about his upcoming project actor Chaitanya Sharma says that he will be seen in the upcoming movie Maidan which has Ajay Devgn in the leading role, the actor also has movie Sumo Didi which is based on the first female Sumo wrestler.

About Author

