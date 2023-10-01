“If not an actor, I would have been a good chef” - Sajjad Delafrooz

MUMBAI: Actor Sajjad Delafrooz has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting contribution. We have seen and loved the actor in movies like Tiger Zinda Hai, and also in web series Special OPS 1.5. No doubt, it is always a treat to see the work of the actor and watching him perform his craft on-screen.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actor Sajjad Delafrooz spoke in detail about his dream actors and directors to collaborate with and also on his acting journey.

Sajjad Delafrooz on his dream actors and directors to collaborate with

Sajjad Delafrooz says that he is ready to work with different types of directors who has different set of visions, but he is really looking forward to work with SS Rajamouli. He is indeed one of the finest filmmakers in India and talking about actor, he says that he is very looking forward to collaborate with Amitabh Bachchan.

Sajjad Delafrooz on his acting journey

Sajjad Delafrooz says that it has been a great journey. He says that his journey was crazy, if it would be to describe in one word. It was indeed a great learning experience and fruitful journey for him because with every project, he has learnt something.

ALSO READ – (KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty to emulate Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in terms of venue; details inside)

Sajjad Delafrooz on a different profession, if not an actor

Sajjad Delafrooz says that if not an actor, he would have been a writer because he is very much into writing, or he would have been a good chef as well, because he says that he is very good at cooking.

What are your views on actor Sajjad Delafrooz and what do you think are the types of roles he should be doing? Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Pathaan Trailer: Will Shah Rukh Khan get a good scope in trailer 2 with Salman Khan?)