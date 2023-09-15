Impressive! Anurag Kashyap reveals Vicky Kaushal ‘Hasn’t changed’; He would dance to entertain everyone on the set, ‘People now pay him to dance’

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal and director Anurag Kashyap have been on numerous adventures. Vicky began his career as Anurag's Gangs of Wasseypur movies' assistant director and was actually detained while the shoot was going on. Later, he appeared as Anurag's co-star in the movies Raman Raghav 2.0 and Manmarziyaan, and even made a lengthy cameo in the director's most recent film, Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat.

Anurag claimed in an interview that Vicky hasn't changed at all despite experiencing significant success and that his full potential hasn't yet been realized by the movies. He spoke, “He’s the same, sincere boy. He hasn’t changed. He was always very hard-working. In the middle of shooting, we’d say, ‘Vicky, dance karke dikha (Vicky, dance for us).’ Now people pay him to dance. But nobody has properly explored his potential. Nobody has cast him in a proper action role; there’s nobody better than him. He’s Sham Kaushal’s son; he’s been doing action since he was a child.”

Anurag previously stated that he feels bad about asking Vicky to collaborate with him right now because the actor's market value has skyrocketed and he is aware that he is unable to pay for him. He is aware that Vicky would not demand payment, as evidenced by the fact that he provided the lengthy appearance in Almost Pyaar without price.

He said, “If I’m making a low-budget film, Vicky will come and do it for free, which is a burden for me. Of course, I feel guilty. Vicky did Almost Pyaar for me. He came, he gave me his dates, he charged me nothing.”

In a previous interview with acting coach Atul Mongia, Vicky described his early conversations with Anurag and said that the first time he appeared in front of the camera was for an "item number" in the Michael Winterbottom-directed movie Trishna. Anurag made the work easier. The Great Indian Family will be Vicky's next appearance after the love drama Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

