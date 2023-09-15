Impressive! Anurag Kashyap reveals Vicky Kaushal ‘Hasn’t changed’; He would dance to entertain everyone on the set, ‘People now pay him to dance’

Anurag previously stated that he feels bad about asking Vicky to collaborate with him right now because the actor's market value has skyrocketed and he is aware that he is unable to pay for him. He is aware that Vicky would not demand payment, as evidenced by the fact that he provided the lengthy appearance in Almost Pyaar without price.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/20/2023 - 01:45
movie_image: 
Anurag

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal and director Anurag Kashyap have been on numerous adventures. Vicky began his career as Anurag's Gangs of Wasseypur movies' assistant director and was actually detained while the shoot was going on. Later, he appeared as Anurag's co-star in the movies Raman Raghav 2.0 and Manmarziyaan, and even made a lengthy cameo in the director's most recent film, Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat.

Also read: Must read! Anurag Kashyap recalls having difficulty in casting a transgender in Sacred Games

Anurag claimed in an interview that Vicky hasn't changed at all despite experiencing significant success and that his full potential hasn't yet been realized by the movies. He spoke, “He’s the same, sincere boy. He hasn’t changed. He was always very hard-working. In the middle of shooting, we’d say, ‘Vicky, dance karke dikha (Vicky, dance for us).’ Now people pay him to dance. But nobody has properly explored his potential. Nobody has cast him in a proper action role; there’s nobody better than him. He’s Sham Kaushal’s son; he’s been doing action since he was a child.”

Anurag previously stated that he feels bad about asking Vicky to collaborate with him right now because the actor's market value has skyrocketed and he is aware that he is unable to pay for him. He is aware that Vicky would not demand payment, as evidenced by the fact that he provided the lengthy appearance in Almost Pyaar without price.

He said, “If I’m making a low-budget film, Vicky will come and do it for free, which is a burden for me. Of course, I feel guilty. Vicky did Almost Pyaar for me. He came, he gave me his dates, he charged me nothing.”

In a previous interview with acting coach Atul Mongia, Vicky described his early conversations with Anurag and said that the first time he appeared in front of the camera was for an "item number" in the Michael Winterbottom-directed movie Trishna. Anurag made the work easier. The Great Indian Family will be Vicky's next appearance after the love drama Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Also read: Must read! Anurag Kashyap recalls having difficulty in casting a transgender in Sacred Games

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express

Anurag Kashyap Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Vicky Kaushal The Great Indian Family Gangs Of Wasseypur Paanch Black Friday Dabangg Bollywood TV News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/20/2023 - 01:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Aviee Sharma: When I don't have work, I focus on improving my acting skills, try to refine myself and continue to learn and grow
MUMBAI: Aviee Sharma enjoys being an actor and is happy to be part of Prateek Sharma’s Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan....
Nima Denzongpa actor Surabhi Das: I really feel there should be an age restriction for social media platforms
MUMBAI: Youth of India is going through a big transition phase where technology, social media and opportunities are all...
Woah! Aaliyah Kashyap talks about her weight and being called fat, which made her cry
MUMBAI: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap got engaged to Shane Gregoire in an intimate bash in August...
Wow! Vijay Varma considers Tamannah Bhatia as his 'Jaane Jaan', read more
MUMBAI: Vijay Varma may have played negative roles on screen but he’s quite a ‘darling’ in real life. The actor is...
Great! Imran Khan opens up about his 'Anxiety' during the Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola shoot; Says ‘didn't really hear’
MUMBAI :  Imran Khan is one of the best actors we've ever had in the Bollywood industry. He only spent a brief time in...
Shocking! Karan Johar shed’s light on Ranveer Singh being two people; says ‘I am surprised….’
MUMBAI :  In a recent interview, filmmaker Karan Johar discussed working with Bollywood star Ranveer Singh on his most...
Recent Stories
Aaliyah
Woah! Aaliyah Kashyap talks about her weight and being called fat, which made her cry
Latest Video
Related Stories
Aaliyah
Woah! Aaliyah Kashyap talks about her weight and being called fat, which made her cry
Vijay
Wow! Vijay Varma considers Tamannah Bhatia as his 'Jaane Jaan', read more
Karan Johar
Shocking! Karan Johar shed’s light on Ranveer Singh being two people; says ‘I am surprised….’
Imran
Amazing! Imran Khan Recalls Once Upon Ay Time In Mumbai Dobaara filming; Praises co-star Akshay Kumar ‘strongest human being’
Deepika Padukone
Stunning! Deepika Padukone feels no accent change needed to conquer the West embraces her roots; Says ‘I don’t feel I need to…’
Vicky Kaushal
AWE! Vicky Kaushal makes sweet revelations about Katrina Kaif started loving 'White butter and paranthas' and his new understanding of 'Pancakes'