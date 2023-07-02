Imran Khan is rumouredly dating Lekha Washington? Here's all you need to know about her

Imran Khan was recently spotted with Lekha Washington, and soon everyone started speculating that they are dating each other. Well, many people must be wondering who Lekha is. So, read on to know about her...
MUMBAI: Aamir Khan’s nephew Imran Khan made a smashing debut with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, but unfortunately, after a couple of hits, he starred in back-to-back flops. Imran has left acting and his last release was Katti Batti which hit the big screens in 2015.

Well, Imran has kept himself away from the paparazzi and he is also not active on Instagram. However, recently, he was spotted by the paparazzi and he wasn’t clicked alone. He was accompanied by Lekha Washington.

We are sure many would be wondering who Lekha Washington is. So, let us tell you that she is an actress who has mainly worked in South movies.

Lekha hails from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, and apart from being an actress she also owns a product design company. After making a few cameo appearances in South films, Lekha played a supporting role in Tamil film Jayamkondaan. She was last seen in movies like Vedam, Va, Huduga Hudugi, and others.

Not many would know that Lekha also had a cameo in Imran starrer Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola. So, maybe the two have been friends since then and now, and they must have started dating. Just like Imran, Lekha is also not pursuing her acting career. Her last release was Dynamite in 2015 in which she had a cameo.

Well, we all know that Imran has been keeping everything quite low, so even if he is dating Lekha we wonder if he would like to speak about his personal life and make the relationship official. Imran was married to Avantika Malik, but in 2019 it was reported that they have parted ways.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

