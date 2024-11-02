Incredible! Boman Irani shares his inspirational journey in a compelling speech at Oxford; Says ‘I was dyslexic and I used to lisp a lot’

Boman Irani gave a speech that would never be forgotten when he visited Oxford, and Dr. Aditi Lahiri congratulated him on his influence outside of the film industry. The actor reflected on his life journey and highlighted unforgettable memories, ranging from his many responsibilities as a photographer to his early experiences being encouraged by his mother to pursue theater.
MUMBAI: Actor Boman Irani currently regarded as the man of the moment, has returned from a successful Indo-UK Summit held in London. In addition to inspiring many, his presence and powerful remarks at esteemed events like Oxford University, the British Parliament, and the Indian High Commission have made India proud.

Speaking candidly about his early years and his struggles with stammering, Boman Irani stated, "I was dyslexic and I used to lisp a lot and every time I spoke everybody used to laugh. I would be afraid that people would make fun of me. It took me many years to understand that you can't afford to be afraid."

He further added, "One day in school, there was a concert and my mother saw me smiling and singing away. That's when she realised that I like to be on stage in front of an audience and she encouraged me, even though my marks weren't great. She encouraged me to go to the theatre, to go to the speech therapist, and to go and see cinema every day because my education happened through cinema. She saw it in my eyes that I love that world."

Boman Irani taught students how ethics, a clear vision, and hard effort can lead to rewards and the fulfillment of dreams throughout life. He did this with humility and words of encouragement.

In terms of work, fans are anxiously anticipating further information about Boman Irani's upcoming directorial debut, which will feature a movie he has written.

