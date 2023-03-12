Incredible! Gulmohar star Manoj Bajpayee does not take any credit for his effortless performance on-screen; He says ‘I find it very difficult to….’

The film titled Gulmohar, was screened in front of the cast and crew during the current International Film Festival. The film was written and directed by Rahul V. Chittella and mixes together the unique stories of several Batra family members to examine what it means to be a family and a home.
MUMBAI : The actor Manoj Bajpayee has grown to be one of India's favorite 'family men,' and appears in a family-oriented movie once more. The film titled Gulmohar, was screened in front of the cast and crew during the current International Film Festival. The film was written and directed by Rahul V. Chittella and mixes together the unique stories of several Batra family members to examine what it means to be a family and a home.

The main actor in Gulmohar, Manoj Bajpayee, stated that the director's effort to establish a family-friendly environment on the sets acted as a workshop for filming an emotional family drama. The actor said, “Family and its feeling extended well beyond the shooting, we were playing father, son, daughter, mother in front of the camera. After the shoot, we used to get together as a family sharing ideas, laughter, and food. This atmosphere has helped all young actors to stay in the role and understand all finer things about the character.”

A family, its members, and their relationships with one another are depicted in Gulmohar. “This could not have been achieved without this atmosphere,” he claimed. The actor is superb in every role he performs on screen. Still, he won't accept the credit for his impressive efforts.

He said, “I am a theatre actor first so I know Theatre is an actor’s medium in contrast to films, which is director’s medium. I find it very difficult to take credit for my performance when I am part of a film because I know deep down that it is led by a director’s vision.” In addition to Manoj, the movie features established performers like Amol Palekar and Sharmila Tagore.

Credit- Free Press Journal
 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 12/03/2023 - 07:30

