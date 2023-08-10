Incredible! Vishal Bhardwaj's Fascinating Journey of Arijit Singh feels evolved beautifully from ‘Phir Le Aaya Dil’; Says ‘I became fans of his voice….’

MUMBAI: In anticipation of the debut of his new movie, 'Khufiya,' director-musician Vishal Bhardwaj has offered an intriguing historical anecdote. Vishal talked about the first time he heard Arijit Singh, a legendary singer in India.

A scratch recording of his that Arijit had recorded for music director Pritam to serve as a reference track for Vishal's wife Rekha Bhardwaj's singing of "Phir Le Aaya Dil" from the movie "Barfi" was ironically the first song of his that Vishal heard.

Prior to being well-known on a national level, Arijit used to help Pritam with music programming and recording. Rekha received the song from Pritam, but she was completely carried away by Arijit's singing and asked Pritam for permission to force her husband to hear it.

Vishal recalled, “For the music recording of Anurag Basu’s ‘Barfi’, Arijit had sung the scratch for the beautiful song ‘Phir Le Aaya Dil’ and sent the song to Rekha for recording it. He used to work with Pritam at that time. Rekha was so impressed with his song that she took Pritam’s permission to make me hear the song.”

He further mentioned, “Rekha and I became fans of his voice from then on. And Rekha also spoke to Anurag to keep the Arijit version in the film because it was so gorgeous. Initially, only Rekha’s version was to be a part of the film. Rekha and I love Arijit’s voice and have seen him evolve beautifully.”

The VB music label just released the soundtrack to 'Khufiya' on their YouTube site, and music critics have been raving over the song 'Dil Dushman,' which has been performed by Arijit Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan in two different arrangements.

Vishal described the song, “‘Dil Dushman’ is the film’s backbone musically. Two versions in the album carry different energies and show the change in the film’s emotion graph. I wanted a powerful voice for one, so I asked Arijit to sing it, and the other version needed to be haunting and melodious, which Sunidhi had sung. Both of them have taken the music to another level, and every time I hear the songs, I am amazed at their talent.”

Vishal composed 'Dil Dushman,' and Gulzar wrote the lyrics.

Vishal described his relationship with Sunidhi, “I have known Sunidhi since she was 14 when she used to sing the scratch for lata ji for my songs. She has evolved and continues to evolve as an artist amazingly. Recently, I performed with her for the first time during the launch of the Khufiya album, where she sang the Dil Dushhman track and turned it into a rock version. That’s how talented she is.”

Netflix will start streaming the Vishal-directed movie on October 5.

