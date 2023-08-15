Independence Day! Have a look at movies made on freedom fighters

MUMBAI: Independence Day is one of those days where the feeling of nationalism is at its peak, it is a feeling of intense pride and respect for the nation. Everyone feels the importance of the day when we became independent from The Britishers. Cinema being the most crucial aspect of impacts, has never lacked to uphill this feeling of nationalism, in fact it is the cinema which has helped the Indian audience to remember our real heroes, our freedom fighters. Here we are with some of the movies which have taken the baton of nationalism ahead and held it firmly in the Indian cinema, on the occasion of Independence Day let’s have a look at some of those films.

1.Mangal Pandey: The Rising

Mangal Pandey was an Indian soldier known for sparking the Indian Rebellion of 1857 which is also known as The First War of Indian Independence. In fact Mangal Pandey was the person who shot the first shot in the 1857 rebellion, which marked the beginning of the revolt.

The film is directed by Ketan Mehta , narrated by Om Puri and it stars Aamir Khan, Toby Stephens, Rani Mukherji, Ameesha Patel and Kirron Kher in the lead roles. It was released in 2005. You can watch Mangal Pandey: The Rising, for free on YouTube and it is also available on Amazon Prime Video.

2.The Legend of Bhagat Singh

Bhagat Singh is notably known as one of the most if not the most fearless freedom fighters of India. The Legend of Bhagat Singh released in 2002 is directed by Rajkunar Santoshi, and features Ajay Devgan, Sushant Singh, D. Santosh and Akhilendra Mishra as the lead characters.

The film has shown the life of Bhagat Singh from his childhood to the time he got hanged. It is also available for free on YouTube and you can also watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

3.Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero

Released in 2004, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero shows the life of leader Subhas Chandra Bose in Nazi Germany and in Japanese-occupied Asia and eventually forming The Azad Hind Fauj.

It is directed by Shyam Benegal and stars Sachin Khedekar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Rajit Kapur, Arif ZAkaria and Doivya Dutta among others. It is available on YouTube and MX Player for free.

4. Manikarnika : The Queen of Jhansi

Manikarnika is a story of the Queen of Jhansi who is one of the most inspirational figures in Indian history. Her story of being a queen and fighting against Britishers at a time when women were not treated equally is mesmerizing.

The film was released in 2019, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and Kangana Ranaut, produced by Zee Studios and Kamal Jain and it stars Knagana Ranaut, Jisshu Sengupta and Mohammed Zeeshan in lead roles. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.

5. Sardar (1994)

Sardar is a 1994 film based on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India. It is directed by Ketan Mehta, starring Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Benjamin Gilani and Tom Alter.

The film shows the life of Sardar Patel and how he follows Gandhiji and organizes Satyagrah and also shows his role in different movements.

6.Sardar Udham

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, released in 2021 Sardar Udham is the story of Udham Singh, a freedom fighter from Punjab who went to London to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar and avenged it by killing Michael O’Dwyer, the man behind the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

The film stars Vicky Kaushal who has done an exceptional job playing the character and the film is a Shoojit Sircar masterclass. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Well these are some of the biopics made on the Indian freedom fighters, comment below if you have watched any of these already and how you liked it.

