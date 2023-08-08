Trolled! "Failed attempt to copy Deepika" Netizens troll Alia Bhatt

MUMBAI : Alia Bhatt is one of the most popular actresses and she is the talk of the town for her recent blockbuster. The actress never fails to grab the attention of the fans with her public appearances.

Having said that, today let us have a look at the new video of the actress Alia Bhatt which is getting viral all over the internet, she was clicked around the city. On one side the fans and audience are praising and appreciating the actress for her dress, whereas many people are trolling the actress for different reasons, check out the comments below.

As we can see in these comments many people are commenting on the dress of the actress, they are saying Alia Bhatt is trying really very hard to become Deepika Padukone, and she has tried to dress like her. There are many comments which are saying that she should not be coping Deepika Padukone in terms of dressing.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the fans and audience for the actress Alia Bhatt and how did you like the outfit of the actress, do let us know in the comment section below.

