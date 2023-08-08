Trolled! "Failed attempt to copy Deepika" Netizens troll Alia Bhatt

Actress Alia Bhatt is getting negative and unhealthy comments with regards to her latest public appearance
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 08/08/2023 - 15:37
movie_image: 
Alia Bhatt

MUMBAI :  Alia Bhatt is one of the most popular actresses and she is the talk of the town for her recent blockbuster. The actress never fails to grab the attention of the fans with her public appearances.

ALSO READ - Must read! Kiara Advani was seen posing with a gun, netizens says she will be perfect in War 2

 

 

 
Having said that, today let us have a look at the new video of the actress Alia Bhatt which is getting viral all over the internet, she was clicked around the city. On one side the fans and audience are praising and appreciating the actress for her dress, whereas many people are trolling the actress for different reasons, check out the comments below. 

As we can see in these comments many people are commenting on the dress of the actress, they are saying Alia Bhatt is trying really very hard to become Deepika Padukone, and she has tried to dress like her. There are many comments which are saying that she should not be coping Deepika Padukone in terms of dressing.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the fans and audience for the actress Alia Bhatt and how did you like the outfit of the actress, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar 

ALSO READ - Must Read! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 11: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer shows a drop, but it’s steady

 

Alia Bhatt ALIA BHATT TROLLED ALIA BHATT FANS alia bhatt movies Deepika Padukone BOLLYWOOD ACTRESS TROLLED Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
7
Love
1
Haha
15
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 08/08/2023 - 15:37

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Ashish Vidyarthi comments on ex wife Piloo Vidyarthi's upcoming movie poster
MUMBAI: The upcoming movie Akelii which has Nushrratt Bharuccha has been grabbing the attention of the fans all over,...
Exclusive! Titliyaan actress Vanya Singh roped in for Crime And Confession Season 2
MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content, we can see some great projects being made on different OTT platforms...
Katha Ankahee: Complications! Aarav to break his friendship with Viaan, Teji and Kailash to unite against the love birds
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Kya Baat Hai! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke jodi Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan spotted together; netizens ask, “Are they doing another movie together?”
MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is one of the biggest hits of the year. The film...
Pandya Store: Upcoming Drama! Amreesh finds a loop hole to get Pandya Store!
MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Dhruva to make Savi’s life a living hell
MUMBAI:Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with lots...
Recent Stories
Ashish Vidyarthi
What! Ashish Vidyarthi comments on ex wife Piloo Vidyarthi's upcoming movie poster
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ashish Vidyarthi
What! Ashish Vidyarthi comments on ex wife Piloo Vidyarthi's upcoming movie poster
Vicky Kaushal
Kya Baat Hai! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke jodi Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan spotted together; netizens ask, “Are they doing another movie together?”
Raveena Tandon
Wow! The selfies of Raveena Tandon with daughter Rasha Tandon definitely gives some major mother-daughter goals
Kiara Advani
WOAH! Kiara Advani spotted with Ritesh Sidhwani at Excel Entertainment’s office; netizens wonder if she is a part of Don 3
Taapsee Pannu
HOT! Taapsee Pannu mesmerizes in a red saree; netizens can’t stop praising her sizzling avatar
Farhan Akhtar
A New Era Begins! Farhan Akhtar drops a major hint at the third Don after Amitabh Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan