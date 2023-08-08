Must Read! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 11: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer shows a drop, but it’s steady

MUMBAI : Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi has been getting a lot of love from the audiences. The film did very well in the 10 days and entered the 100 crore club on its 10th day.

Everyone was keen to know how much it will collect at the box office on its second Monday. Well, the film showed a drop, and collected Rs. 4.30 crore. This drop was expected, but it’s not a bad collection at all.

In 11 days, the movie has collected Rs. 109.38 crore which is good. By tomorrow, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will surpass the lifetime collection of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. For now, it looks like by the end of week one, RRKPK will collect around Rs. 120 crore which is good.

After having a look at the jump that the film had on its second weekend, we can expect the movie will continue to show a growth over its third weekend as well. It will face a tough competition from Gadar 2 and OMG 2, but it looks like the movie will find its audience in the third weekend.

The positive reviews and the word of mouth have helped the film to do well at the box office. It will be interesting to see what will be the lifetime collection of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

