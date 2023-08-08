Must Read! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 11: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer shows a drop, but it’s steady

Here’s how much Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has collected at the box office in 11 days. Read on to know more...
Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Tue, 08/08/2023 - 15:05
movie_image: 
Rocky Aur Rani

MUMBAI : Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi has been getting a lot of love from the audiences. The film did very well in the 10 days and entered the 100 crore club on its 10th day.

Everyone was keen to know how much it will collect at the box office on its second Monday. Well, the film showed a drop, and collected Rs. 4.30 crore. This drop was expected, but it’s not a bad collection at all.

Also Read: WOW! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 10: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer enters the 100 crore club

In 11 days, the movie has collected Rs. 109.38 crore which is good. By tomorrow, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will surpass the lifetime collection of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. For now, it looks like by the end of week one, RRKPK will collect around Rs. 120 crore which is good.

After having a look at the jump that the film had on its second weekend, we can expect the movie will continue to show a growth over its third weekend as well. It will face a tough competition from Gadar 2 and OMG 2, but it looks like the movie will find its audience in the third weekend.

The positive reviews and the word of mouth have helped the film to do well at the box office. It will be interesting to see what will be the lifetime collection of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Also Read: Must read! Pathaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and more Hindi films that crossed the 100 crore mark at the box office this year

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Ranveer Singh Alia Bhatt Dharmendra Jaya Bachchan Shabana Azmi Karan Johar Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Murtuza Iqbal's picture

About Author

Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Tue, 08/08/2023 - 15:05

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Dhruv Tara: Big Decision! Tara entrusted to make a decision about Dhruv
MUMBAI : Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
India Best Dancer Season 3: Exclusive! Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher to grace the upcoming episode
MUMBAI : Sony TV’s dance reality show India’s Best Dancer is one of the best dance reality shows.Every contestant on...
HOT! Taapsee Pannu raises the temperature in a red saree; netizens can’t stop praising her sizzling avatar
MUMBAI : Taapsee Pannu is one of the most popular and talented actresses we have in the Hindi film industry. The...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Contestants have to compete with Rohit Shetty as he turns challenger for this week
MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
A New Era Begins! Farhan Akhtar drops a major hint at the third Don after Amitabh Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan
MUMBAI: It was 1978 when the nation witnessed the rage of Don for the first time with superstar Mr. Amitabh Bachchan...
Trolled! "Failed attempt to copy Deepika" Netizens trolls Alia Bhatt
MUMBAI : Alia Bhatt is no doubt one of the popular actresses and she is the talk of the town for recent blockbuster,...
Recent Stories
Taapsee Pannu
HOT! Taapsee Pannu raises the temperature in a red saree; netizens can’t stop praising her sizzling avatar
Latest Video
Related Stories
Taapsee Pannu
HOT! Taapsee Pannu raises the temperature in a red saree; netizens can’t stop praising her sizzling avatar
Farhan Akhtar
A New Era Begins! Farhan Akhtar drops a major hint at the third Don after Amitabh Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan
Alia Bhatt
Trolled! "Failed attempt to copy Deepika" Netizens trolls Alia Bhatt
Kiara Advani
Must read! Kiara Advani was seen posing with a gun, netizens says she will be perfect in War 2
Amrish Puri
Exclusive! Gadar 2 actor Manish Wadhwa on being compared to Amrish Puri, “I believe that comparison should happen between two equal people”
Shreya Simran Prasad
Hot pics! Actress Shreya Simran Prasad is too hot to handle in these pictures