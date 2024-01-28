Ingenious! Saif Ali Khan shares Rani Mukerji's wise advice on his relationship with Kareena Kapoor; Says ‘'It was brilliant’

MUMBAI : The ideal soulmates are Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Never one takes the opportunity to show off their adorable connection to the entire town. For those who are unaware, Saif wed the love of his life, Kareena, in the year 2012. Two gorgeous children, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, were born to the couple after that. Saif and Kareena have repeatedly shown they are meant to be together. Saif Ali Khan did, however, share a little-known story from the relationship days in which Rani Mukerji advised him after learning about the actor's relationship with Kareena.

Also read: Happy Birthday Saif Ali Khan! These movies of the actor prove that he is great at reinventing himself

Recently, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor graced the Now Bingeing show's last edition. During their conversation, Saif Ali Khan praised Rani Mukerji. Saif did, however, also share a piece of advice from his Hum Tum co-star.

The actor said that while they were filming a movie, Rani begged if they could finish things up fast because she was far from her true love. In keeping with the theme, Saif Ali Khan also revealed that Rani had advised him to "think of it as two heroes at home" and expressed her happiness that the former was dating Kareena Kapoor.

Saif stated, "I kind of got what she meant, but now more than ever I go back to that advice sometimes. Because it is, it's two people who are equal, who are contributing to the sanity and the sanctity of the home. When one is working the other one is doing that with the children."

Even though Saif only understood part of what Rani had meant at the time, he now realizes that guidance indicated that both partners should make equal contributions to the household. He stated, "But I understand it, it was really good advice, it was brilliant advice and it's a complicated thing what she was saying because she was talking about gender, roles and whether you feel -- 'is it okay for my wife to be out of the house working so much while I'm doing this'. And what she meant was of course it is! Just give her the respect of equality, is what she was talking about."

Also read: OMG! When Saif Ali Khan got hit in the face for refusing to dance with two women

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Bollywoodshaadis