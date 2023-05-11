Inspiring! THIS Bollywood popular actress ran away from home at the age of 15, Overcame adversity, won national awards

One such actress, who left her family at the age of fifteen in order to pursue her acting career, has produced several successes worth Rs 100 crore. The actress poured a lot of effort into her career and won four times, the National Award. She is Kangana Ranaut, that's for sure.
movie_image: 
Bollywood

MUMBAI: While some actors in the business are blessed with a godfather, others find it difficult to achieve stardom and establish themselves in the world of entertainment. One such actress, who left her family at the age of fifteen in order to pursue her acting career, has produced several successes worth Rs 100 crore.

The actress poured a lot of effort into her career and won four times, the National Award. She is Kangana Ranaut, that's for sure.

At the age of 15, Kangana Ranaut stepped out of her family to pursue her acting career. She was determined to succeed on her own even if her father wouldn't support her in her goals. The actress recalled the moment when she said, “I was captured by underworld mafia at 16. At 21 I had squashed all villains in my life, was a successful actress a national award winner, and owner of my first house in Mumbai city's posh location Bandra.”

The actress also described how, when she was seventeen, a man the age of her father physically harassed her. Kangana Ranaut mentioned that horrifying incident when speaking at Barkha Dutt's book launch. She said, “It was a very difficult and very harsh time. I was physically abused. I don’t have to go to details. I felt trapped. You feel people might help you. But there are no free lunches. But when you are going you fall for it.”

She went on to say that he was from Bollywood, saying, “This man who was my father’s age hit me hard on my head when I was 17. I started bleeding. I took out my sandal and hit his head hard and he started to bleed too. I lodged an FIR against the man. He wasn’t punished. He was warned and told to stop stalking me. I had never really tested myself before in such extreme situations.”

In 2006, the actress debuted in Anurag Basu's Gangster. After receiving positive reviews for her role in the film, she went on to star in dramas including Woh Lamhe... (2006), Life in a... Metro (2007), and Fashion (2008). Due to her performance in the film Fashion, the actress was awarded the National Award for Best Supporting Actress.

After that, she starred in several popular movies, including Tanu Weds Manu, Krrish 3, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, and Queen. For her performances in Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Queen, she won two consecutive National Awards for Best Actress. Finally, she won a fourth National Film Award for her performances as a sportswoman in Panga and as the lead character in the biopic Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

The actress has starred in several films worth Rs 100 crore, including Krrish 3, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The actress reportedly earns Rs 20 crore for each film, making her one of Bollywood's highest-paid actresses.

In addition, she is a producer as well as a director, having worked on Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She is currently anticipating the release of Emergency, her next film in which she plays the character of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Milind Soman, Satish Kaushik, and Anupam Kher all play significant roles. The movie is slated to be released in theaters in 2024.

Credit- DNA

