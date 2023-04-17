Interesting! 40+ actors who can give younger actors a run for their money

MUMBAI: We have often seen that after an age, actors start looking old and they don’t look as fit as they used to look in their younger days. However, we have many Bollywood actors who are 40+ and look so super fit and hot that they can give younger actors a run for their money.



Check out the list below…



Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is 55 years old and he is undoubtedly one of the fittest actors we have in Bollywood. Also, at 55 he surely doesn’t look his age and looks much younger.



Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan is one of the hottest actors we have in Indian cinema. He is 49 and proves that he is truly the Greek god of Bollywood. Don’t you agree with us?



John Abraham

John Abraham, at 50, is undoubtedly one of the fittest actors we have in Bollywood. He surely gives fitness goals to all his fans and loves to flaunt his muscles and abs in movies.



Sono Sood

Sonu Sood is 49 years old and his Instagram is filled with pictures and videos that prove he is one of the fittest actors we have in Bollywood. Also, at 49, he looks hot.



Anil Kapoor

While we are talking about 40+ actors, we have an actor on the list who is 66 years old and doesn’t look his at all. We are talking about Anil Kapoor. He is undoubtedly one of the fittest actors we have in Bollywood who follows a clean lifestyle and workout routine.



