Interesting! 40+ actors who can give younger actors a run for their money

In Bollywood, we have many actors who are 40+ and look so super fit and hot that they can give younger actors a run for their money. Check out the list below…
Hrithik Roshan

MUMBAI:    We have often seen that after an age, actors start looking old and they don’t look as fit as they used to look in their younger days. However, we have many Bollywood actors who are 40+ and look so super fit and hot that they can give younger actors a run for their money. 
 
Check out the list below…
 
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is 55 years old and he is undoubtedly one of the fittest actors we have in Bollywood. Also, at 55 he surely doesn’t look his age and looks much younger. 
 
Also Read: "Akshay Kumar is my fitness inspiration" says, Vibhav Roy from Star Bharat's 'Meri Saas Bhoot Hai'
 
Hrithik Roshan 

Hrithik Roshan is one of the hottest actors we have in Indian cinema. He is 49 and proves that he is truly the Greek god of Bollywood. Don’t you agree with us?
 
John Abraham 

John Abraham, at 50, is undoubtedly one of the fittest actors we have in Bollywood. He surely gives fitness goals to all his fans and loves to flaunt his muscles and abs in movies. 
 
Sono Sood

Sonu Sood is 49 years old and his Instagram is filled with pictures and videos that prove he is one of the fittest actors we have in Bollywood. Also, at 49, he looks hot. 
 
Anil Kapoor 

While we are talking about 40+ actors, we have an actor on the list who is 66 years old and doesn’t look his at all. We are talking about Anil Kapoor. He is undoubtedly one of the fittest actors we have in Bollywood who follows a clean lifestyle and workout routine. 
 
Also Read: Anil Kapoor Shares The One Thing That Hasn't Changed In The Four Decades Of Bollywood & We All Agree To That!
 
For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


 

Hrithik Roshan John Abraham Anil Kapoor Sonu Sood Akshay Kumar Fighter Tariq OMG 2 Movie News TellyChakkar
