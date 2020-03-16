Interesting! After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan to take franchise of Akshay Kumar starrer THIS movie, deets inside

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan is currently basking on the success of his latest film, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ with some record-breaking collections at the box office. The actor, who stepped into the character of Akshay Kumar in the second instalment of the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ franchise, is garnering praise from all quarters for his performance. If the reports doing the rounds on the internet are anything to go by then the young actor is all set to take over yet another popular film franchise from the ‘Khiladi’ star.

Reportedly, Kartik will be headlining the next instalment of the ‘Housefull’ franchise. Akshay has been the only actor who has been constant in all four instalments of the multi-starrer franchise. However, there has been no official announcement or confirmation regarding this as yet.

Anees Bazmee directorial, the horror-comedy also starred Kiara Advani, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav in key roles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik will next be seen in ‘Shehzada’ which is an official Hindi remake of ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’. The original starred Allu Arjun in the lead role. The remake will also feature Kriti Sanon in the lead. Apart from this, he also has films like, ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’, ‘Captain India’, ‘Freddy’ and others in his pipeline.

Credit: ETimes



