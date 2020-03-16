Surprising! This is what Kartik Aaryan has to say about his hike in fees post the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success

Kartik Aaryan is currently basking the success of his latest release ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ which has crossed Rs 100-crore figure
MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has taken the box office by storm. It has zoomed past Rs 100 crore and continues to have a strong hold on pulling the audience to the theatres even now. And amidst all of this, it was rumoured that the Shehzada actor has decided to hike his fees. However, the actor has denied the same.

A well-placed source had informed BollywoodLife that Kartik Aaryan has decided to hike his fees by a good margin. Reports state that Kartik would charge Rs 15-20 crore per film. And now, after the thumping success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he has apparently hiked his feed to Rs 35-40 crore.

The actor now took to his Twitter denying the claims of an increment in his fees per film. Hi tweet read, "promotion hua hai life mein, increment nahi, baseless," with laughing and folded hands emoticons.

Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which also stars Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra and Ashwini Kalsekar amongst others is winning the hearts of the audience.

Kartik Aaryan has Shehzada with Kriti Sanon, Freddy with Alaya F and Satyanarayan Ki Katha (Temporary title) with Kiara Advani in the pipeline.

