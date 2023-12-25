Interesting! Ananya Panday candidly talks about how she believes 'Keeping Things Private' amid dating rumors with Aditya Roy Kapur

MUMBAI : Ananya Pandey believes that nothing beats hard effort, and she wants her movie selections to showcase her growth as an actor. The actor made her feature debut in Karan Johar's "Student of the Year 2" and went on to win praise from critics for her work in the Shakun Batra-directed "Gehraiyaan" under the same banner. She is currently preparing for the premiere of "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan," yet her reported romance with actor Aditya Roy Kapur still makes headlines. Ananya recently discussed her belief in maintaining privacy in an interview, opening up about social media and the continuous attention it draws to her personal life.

Panday called social media as a curse and a blessing. “Blessing because there’s connectivity and you can reach out to so many people. The lines between international work and work in India has also blurred and it has become one big community. It’s a curse because it dilutes your star power on screen because everyone is already seeing you dancing and doing everything on Instagram,” she told in her recnt interview.

According to Panday, there has always been interest in actors' personal lives, which can be difficult. “I’m a believer in keeping things private and special because you are dealing with relationships like any normal person. You are feeling it out with the person that you are with and so sometimes it feels unfair and little personal to put those things out. But I’m also a believer of like if something makes you happy then show it, there’s a reason you are smiling and you are happy and the world should know. So, it’s a bit of, like it depends on the day and the person also,” she stated.

The "Dream Girl 2" star claimed that she purposefully reduced the amount of time she spent on social media after filming "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan." “I don’t know how much time I spend on social media but I’ve definitely reduced. I think because of the film and in general how I’m feeling in life right now. I’m bored of it.”

Whether it's her next cyber-thriller "Control" directed by Vikramaditya Motwane or her most recent feature "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan" from Zoya Akhtar's banner, Pandey described the changes in her choices that her fans saw after "Gehraiyaan" as a "natural progression."

The actor added, “I’ve always wanted people to take me seriously as an actor. It’s not that it (choices) changed after ‘Gehraiyaan’. I’m in my 20s, I’m growing up and there are different things that I’m relating to. There are different kinds of stories I want to do. It’s simultaneous with my growth as a person. My choices are also changing. It’s a ripple effect. I’m not making any conscious decisions. I’ve my wishlist and I’m secretly manifesting who I want to work with but nothing works like good work. I’m trying to focus on that.”

Ananya went on to express her gratitude to directors such as Batra, Motwane, and Akhtar, saying they "believed that if I could work with them, I could back a film for them."

Netflix will begin streaming "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan" on December 26. The film also features Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav, and Kalki Koechlin. Three best friends are at the center of this coming-of-age drama about digital media as they attempt to balance their online personas with their real selves and negotiate life. Pandey thinks that viewers her age will find the film relatable.

She said, “I found it very relatable and I felt if I can find it relatable, then there are so many people out there, who will. There are films that define every generation. I feel like being a part, hopefully, of something that people will look back years later and be like, ‘Oh, that’s ahead of time or that spoke of our generation and we related to it’.”

Director Arjun Varain Singh, making his directorial debut, with "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan," which is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment and Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar of Tiger Baby.

Credit- News 18







