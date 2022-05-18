Interesting! Arjun Kapoor shares cryptic note amidst wedding rumours with Malaika Arora

MUMBAI: Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating each other for over three years now. The two made it Instagram official a couple of years back in 2019 and do not shy away from posting about each other. Rumours about their wedding have been doing the rounds for quite sometime now.

Also read WOW: Are Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal expecting their FIRST CHILD?

It will reportedly be a winter wedding this year in Mumbai, which will be attended by their close family and friends. However, amid the wedding rumours, the Ishaqzaade actor shared a cryptic note and he took to his Instagram story and wrote, "Love how everyone seems to know more about my life than I do."

Have a look.

Recently, the 2 States actor appeared on Social Media Star With Janice and spoke about being trolled about his relationship with Malaika. He said that people have opinions and in India, they love gossiping. “We’ve all become jananis,” he added.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun has many interesting movies in his pipeline. He was last seen in the comedy-horror film, Bhoot Police with Yami Gautam, Saif Ali Khan, and Jacqueline Fernandez. Currently, he is shooting in Manali for The Lady Killer alongside Bhumi Pednekar.

Apart from this, the Ki & Ka actor also has Ek Villain Returns with Disha Patani, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria.

Malaika and Arjun have always spoken about their admiration for each other. Arjun has gone on to say how Malaika brings stability in his life, while Malaika has shared how he has been a rock. Malaika is 48 and Arjun is 36 currently.

Malaika was previously married to Arbaaz Khan for over a decade. They continue to share a cordial relationship and co-parent their son, Arhaan.

Also read Explosive! Times these Bollywood actors were criticized for their double-standards

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.

Credits: Pinkvilla