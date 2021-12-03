Interesting! Bride-to-be Katrina Kaif’s stunning bridal avatar in films

MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s weddings are the talks of the town these days. The couple will tie the knot in Rajasthan on December 9. Well, before her wedding pictures set the internet on fire. We bring you, the times when she donned the bridal avatar and looked extremely stunning in the films.

Baar Baar Dekho

The actress looked absolutely stunning in a red lehenga paired with quirky sunglasses in the song Kala Chashma from the film Baar Baar Dekho.

Rajneeti

Katrina Kaif was seen wearing a red wedding dress in Prakash Jha’s film Rajneeti. In the scene, she was forced to marry Arjun Rampal’s character.

Zero

In Zero, the actress wore a beautiful lehenga for a scene. She looked amazing in the pink lehenga matched with heavy jewelry.

Mere Brother Ki Dulhan

For the song Isq Risk, Katrina Kaif donned a Mughal bride look. She was seen in a red traditional Anarkali suit with golden work.

Singh Is King

Katrina Kaif donned a stunning red Lehenga with a blue blouse and had pallu over her head in one of the scenes from the film Singh Is King. The film also had Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

Bharat

In the movie Bharat, Katrina Kaif wore a white dress which is also a traditional outfit for Christian weddings.

Humko Deewana Kar Gaye

She donned a beautiful yet simple bridal look for Akshay Kumar's starrer film Humko Deewana Kar Gaye. She wore a white lehenga with heavily embroidered matching with wedding jewelry.

