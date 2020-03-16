INTERESTING! Check out the connection between Natasa Stankovic and Ranveer Singh

MUMBAI: Natasa Stankovic who is a Serbian model came to India to make a career in the Hindi film industry, and she made sure to work on her skills so that she can make a career here.

Also read: CUTENESS OVERLOAD! Natasa Stankovic clearing this CONFUSION of her son Agastya in this video is UNMISSABLE

The diva is popular for her dancing skills. She got the opportunity to showcase her skills in several Bollywood films. Natasa Stankovic made her debut with Prakash Jha’s directorial Satyagraha. She made a special appearance in the song ‘Aiyo Ji’ and won over the audience's hearts. Later, she went on to work in films like Action Jackson, 7 Hours to Go, Fukrey Returns, Zero, among others.

She also appeared in music videos like ‘DJ Waley Babu’ and ‘Nai Shad Da’ and gained immense popularity. In addition, the beauty participated in the famous as well as controversial show Bigg Boss.

While she has worked with several B-town artists, do you know Natasa Stankovic has also worked with Ranveer Singh? Yes, you read that right. Well, she got a chance to star in an advertisement for Durex which was with Ranveer.

In addition to her work in film and TV shows, she is known for her style game which is classic and elegant. The actress, who is married to cricketer Hardik Pandya, has time and again set major fashion goals for her fans and followers. Recently, she took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures and a video. In the pictures, she can be seen dressed stunningly. She donned a pair of brown pants teamed with a sexy white crop top. She wore funky shoes and also carried a side bag. She accessorized her outfit by opting for a waist chain. Check out her pictures below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Also read: Throwback! When Natasa Stankovic Pandya thought she got evicted from Bigg Boss because of less visibility; details inside