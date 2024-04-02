Interesting! Deepshikha Nagpal: The Actress Who Turned Down Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan Blockbusters, and the Impact on Her Career

MUMBAI: In the unpredictable realm of Bollywood, decisions can shape destinies, and for actress Deepshikha Nagpal, a series of choices altered the course of her career. Known for her striking resemblance to yesteryear star Praveen Babi, Deepshikha stepped into the entertainment world with TV serials in 1993 and made her Bollywood debut in 1994 with 'Gangster.' However, her stardom did not soar as expected.

In a recent interview, Deepshikha candidly revealed that she turned down pivotal roles in blockbuster films, a move that, in retrospect, she regrets. One of the notable rejections was Salman Khan's 'Karan Arjun' (1995). Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, she admitted, "The first day I met Rakesh Roshan, he offered me Karan Arjun. I immediately said no."

Deepshikha believed her refusal would lead to her sister's casting, but it turned out Roshan was seeking a specific look for the role played by Mamta Kulkarni. Despite the rejection, Roshan didn't inquire about her decision. Another missed opportunity came with Shah Rukh Khan's 'Om Shanti Om,' where she declined a negative role.

Anil Kapoor, recognizing her resemblance to Praveen Babi, approached Deepshikha for a song in 'Laadla,' but she declined, expressing her desire to do a film with him instead.

Regretfully, Deepshikha turned down not one but two films with Salman Khan. After 'Karan Arjun,' she rejected a crucial role in 'Jaanam Samjha Karo.' These decisions, fueled by overconfidence early in her career, may have hindered her from landing substantial roles.

Despite her impressive start in TV serials and Bollywood, Deepshikha's career trajectory took a downturn. She reflects on these missed opportunities with remorse. Currently, she is sporadically seen on TV, but the big projects seem elusive.

Beyond her professional journey, Deepshikha's personal life, marked by marriages and divorces, adds another layer to her narrative. Her initial marriage with actor Jeet Upendra ended after ten years, and a second marriage in 2012 concluded in divorce in 2016.

Deepshikha's story serves as a reminder of the delicate balance in the entertainment industry, where decisions, especially early in one's career, can have lasting consequences.

