Interesting! Dheepesh Bhatt: Shah Rukh's Co-star Turned Celebrity Fitness Trainer Who Trained Ranbir for 'Animal'

MUMBAI: Dheepesh Bhatt, fondly remembered as DJ Frankie 'Ramdayal' from Shah Rukh Khan's iconic film 'Kal Ho Naa Ho,' has undergone a remarkable transformation from Bollywood stardom to becoming a sought-after celebrity fitness trainer.

Dheepesh, who played a cool DJ in 'Kal Ho Naa Ho,' gained instant popularity for his memorable role. However, after leaving a strong mark in his debut movie, he chose to step away from acting and explore a different path.

Today, Dheepesh Bhatt is a successful celebrity fitness trainer, making a name for himself in the fitness industry. His journey from the silver screen to training Bollywood's biggest stars showcases his dedication to a healthier lifestyle.

Dheepesh's transformation into a fitness expert was influenced by his athletic background. At the age of 15, he achieved national-level recognition as a swimmer. His passion for fitness started in his teens, and he began incorporating small workout sessions at home. Subsequently, he joined the gym for rigorous training, laying the foundation for his future endeavors.

As a celebrity fitness trainer, Dheepesh has worked with renowned Bollywood stars, including training Ranbir Kapoor for almost a year for the movie 'Animal' and 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.' His clientele extends to industry stalwarts such as Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ranveer Singh, and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Dheepesh, also known as Shivoham, has embraced his role as a fitness mentor not only in India but worldwide. His journey reflects the potential for reinvention and success beyond the boundaries of a single industry.

