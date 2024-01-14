Interesting! Dheepesh Bhatt: Shah Rukh's Co-star Turned Celebrity Fitness Trainer Who Trained Ranbir for 'Animal'

Meet Dheepesh Bhatt, once Shah Rukh Khan's co-star in 'Kal Ho Naa Ho,' who quit acting to become a celebrity fitness trainer.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/14/2024 - 22:45
movie_image: 
Dheepesh Bhatt

MUMBAI: Dheepesh Bhatt, fondly remembered as DJ Frankie 'Ramdayal' from Shah Rukh Khan's iconic film 'Kal Ho Naa Ho,' has undergone a remarkable transformation from Bollywood stardom to becoming a sought-after celebrity fitness trainer.

Dheepesh, who played a cool DJ in 'Kal Ho Naa Ho,' gained instant popularity for his memorable role. However, after leaving a strong mark in his debut movie, he chose to step away from acting and explore a different path.

Today, Dheepesh Bhatt is a successful celebrity fitness trainer, making a name for himself in the fitness industry. His journey from the silver screen to training Bollywood's biggest stars showcases his dedication to a healthier lifestyle.

Also Read: Nostalgic! Kal Ho Naa Ho completes 20 years and the fans are going nostalgic with THIS post from Dharma Production, check it out

Dheepesh's transformation into a fitness expert was influenced by his athletic background. At the age of 15, he achieved national-level recognition as a swimmer. His passion for fitness started in his teens, and he began incorporating small workout sessions at home. Subsequently, he joined the gym for rigorous training, laying the foundation for his future endeavors.

As a celebrity fitness trainer, Dheepesh has worked with renowned Bollywood stars, including training Ranbir Kapoor for almost a year for the movie 'Animal' and 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.' His clientele extends to industry stalwarts such as Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ranveer Singh, and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Dheepesh, also known as Shivoham, has embraced his role as a fitness mentor not only in India but worldwide. His journey reflects the potential for reinvention and success beyond the boundaries of a single industry.

Also Read: Woah! Here’s how the cast of Kal Ho Naa Ho looks now vs then

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: DNA 

Dheepesh Bhatt Shah Rukh Khan Kal Ho Naa Ho Celebrity Fitness Trainer Ranbir Kapoor Bollywood Transformation Shivoham TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/14/2024 - 22:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Spoiler Alert! Bhagyalaxmi: Laxmi's Heartfelt Gesture on Neelam's Birthday Unleashes Twisted Drama
MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of ZEE TV's popular serial Bhagyalaxmi, viewers can brace themselves for a...
Did You Know! Vidya Sinha: Bollywood's Overnight Star Who Married at the Peak, Rejected Raj Kapoor Film, and Found Redemption in TV
MUMBAI: Vidya Sinha, a glamorous beauty crowned as Miss Bombay at 18, entered Bollywood with a bang, becoming an...
Interesting! Dheepesh Bhatt: Shah Rukh's Co-star Turned Celebrity Fitness Trainer Who Trained Ranbir for 'Animal'
MUMBAI: Dheepesh Bhatt, fondly remembered as DJ Frankie 'Ramdayal' from Shah Rukh Khan's iconic film 'Kal Ho Naa Ho,'...
Fascinating! Sriram Raghavan's Bold Casting Choices: Sunny Deol's Early Offer and Varun Dhawan's 'Daring' Move for Badlapur
MUMBAI: Director Sriram Raghavan, known for his unconventional casting choices, sheds light on his approach to...
Exclusive! Saurabh Sharma roped in for Sunny Deol starrer upcoming movie Safar
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing to you the latest update from the world of...
Must Read! All you need to know about Pooja Desai, granddaughter of Shammi Kapoor who is not an actress but in THIS profession
MUMBAI: The Kapoor family is one of the most notable families of the HIndi film industry. From Prithviraj Kapoor to Raj...
Recent Stories
Vidya Sinha
Did You Know! Vidya Sinha: Bollywood's Overnight Star Who Married at the Peak, Rejected Raj Kapoor Film, and Found Redemption in TV
Latest Video
Related Stories
Vidya Sinha
Did You Know! Vidya Sinha: Bollywood's Overnight Star Who Married at the Peak, Rejected Raj Kapoor Film, and Found Redemption in TV
Sriram Raghavan
Fascinating! Sriram Raghavan's Bold Casting Choices: Sunny Deol's Early Offer and Varun Dhawan's 'Daring' Move for Badlapur
Pooja Desai
Must Read! All you need to know about Pooja Desai, granddaughter of Shammi Kapoor who is not an actress but in THIS profession
Pankaj Tripathi
What! Pankaj Tripathi hints at taking a break after Main Atal Hoon release, “want my eight hours of sleep”
Saif Ali Khan
Must Read! Saif Ali Khan was upset on being replaced in Merry Christmas, but director Sriram Raghavan didn’t want to make that casting mistake
Pankaj
Shocking! Pankaj Tripathi recalls his arrest and assault by cops during student days in Patna; Says ‘That completely changed me’