Interesting! Did you know Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress Sharvari Wagh is the granddaughter of Maharashtra's former CM Manohar Joshi?

The actress, who will be seen in the family entertainer 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' playing the role of the new Babli alongside Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji and Siddhant Chaturvedi, is making headlines for all the right reasons.

Sharvari Wagh, born in 1996, received her education at Mumbai's The Dadar Parsee Youths Assembly High School. She completed her graduation from Mumbai's Ruparel College. Born to a Maharashtrian family, her father, Shailesh Wagh, is a builder. Both her mother and sister, Namrata Wagh and Kasturi Wagh, are architects. And while it may come as a surprise to many, Manohar Joshi, Maharashtra's former CM, is her maternal grandfather.

The actress started her modelling career at the young age of 16. Later, she was featured in several television commercials. Also, Sharvari pursued a nine-month acting course from Jeff Goldberg’s Studio. She even took weekend theatre workshops. Sharvari has worked as an assistant director in films such as 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2', 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'. She marked her digital debut with Amazon Prime Video's 'The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye.'

During an interview, while talking about bagging her debut film 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', Sharvari had said, "I feel very excited. The best part is that the stories and scripts of both my projects are superb. The fact that I have been given the opportunity to be part of these projects is really great.”

