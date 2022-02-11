Interesting! THIS is how Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar make their wedding announcement in the family

MUMBAI: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s marriage has become the talk of the town and is surely going to grab attention. However, Farhan Akhtar’s mother Honey Irani has made some revelations about the duo’s wedding.

In an interview with ETimes, Honey Irani revealed that it's a joyous occasion and she has also said that the entire family is looking forward to it and they are all very excited, adding that she learned about their wedding plans when one day, the Farhan and Shibani has invited her and some other members of the family over for dinner.

Opening up on her reaction, Honey Irani said that the most important thing is that the couple is happy and hope they have a wonderful life, highlighting that it's heartening to see them finally tying the knot as they were very serious about each other, while also admitting that she understands and respects that couples today take time for such big decisions.

Honey Irani signed off by stating that the elders in the family aren't the interfering kind, that Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are both very mature, and that they've approved of whatever they want.

A few days ago, Farhan's father and celebrated Bollywood lyricist and screenwriter, Javed Akhtar, had also confirmed that his son was indeed tying the knot with Shibani pretty soon albeit without, however, divulging any further details.

